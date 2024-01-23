49ers sign Isaac Alarcon to reserve/future contract

The San Francisco 49ers, who will compete for the NFL National Conference title on Sunday, announced Tuesday Signature of one reserve/future contract with mexican isaac alarconFormer Dallas Cowboys player.

Isaac will be reactivated His Dream of debuting in NFL with next season san franciscoA team that has dominated the national conference in recent years and is headed to Super Bowl LVIII.

Contract Reserve/future signing by tackle Use For ensure players’ rights,

He agreement from alarcon it will enter passion next 13 MarchThe date on which the new league year begins.

alarcon came to nfl in season 2023 For him ‘International Player Pathway’ ProgramDesigned to identify talents from around the world, who are given the chance to be a part of one of the league’s 32 teams.

Defensive lineman, born in Monterrey, Nuevo León, he was three years old In dallas cowboys, with whom he was on the practice squad. His debut came in August 2021 in a preseason game.

The 25-year-old lineman made the switch from offensive tackle to defensive tackle at the start of 2023, despite receiving praise from Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on a few occasions. it was cut by team Before the start of the 2023 season,

Alarcon will join Alfredo Gutierrez

Alarcon, at 49ers will get a chance to Add to our compatriots Alfredo GutierrezAn offensive lineman also emerging from the ‘International Player Pathway’ who has been with Gambusino for three years, always on the practice squad.

Gutiérrez, in college soccer in Mexico shine with wild sheep of Tecnológico de Monterey Before being drafted in 2021.

Born in Tijuana, Baja California, started in a preseason game with saint francis In August 2022,