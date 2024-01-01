Latinos in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame

2025: Felix Hernandez (Venezuela) showed great dominance in his prime, but may lag in terms of longevity. He will be joined by former batting champion and 2006 National League Rookie of the Year Hanley Ramirez (Dominican Republic). Among returning players, Andrew Jones (Curaçao) increased his vote share to 61.6% in 2024. With three years left in the voting, he should have enough time to cross the 75% threshold to be included. The same applies for Carlos Beltrán (Puerto Rico), who has a strong case due to his stellar level in all aspects of the game (435 home runs, 312 steals, three Gold Glove awards). Although his role in the Astros sign-stealing scandal may have affected his vote total, he is healthy with 57.1% as he enters his third year of eligibility.