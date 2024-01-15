LeBron James starred in blocking of the day

National Basketball Association, once again impressed all the fans with another great day. A total of eight games were played, headlined by the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. the San Antonio Spurs and washington wizards Vs Los Angeles Lakers, Both stand out for emerging player Victor Wembanyama and some blocks made by already established players Lebron James,

On this occasion we will focus onKing James, The match was played between Wizards and Lakers Crypto.com Arena And it was one of the most exciting nights of March 1st. First of all, because this is where the most points were scored with a total of 265 and because of the incredible play of the Lakers’ No. 23.





It should be noted that since this was one of the highest-scoring matches, the winner had to be decided in extra time. Where, precisely, are the last five minutes of the game Lebron James He stood out even more with his incredible defense.

LeBron James starred in the drama of the night

,“King James” He once again demonstrated his speed as he traveled the court and his ability to circle his opponent and make a well-timed jump. 3:47 minutes left to play in OT, forward Los Angeles Lakers He kept his team’s attack with the mission of getting the scoreboard close (131–128). Davis set a screen and as soon as he left, the defense made a two-and-one, however, Lebron James He tried to help his teammate by passing between his opponent’s legs. But, the ball hit Davis’ right foot, resulting in a loss.

You may be interested in: Long distance: Wembanyama and Holmgren rookie leaders in the NBA

Base tyce jones Wizards took the ball and passed Jordan Poole, who quickly attacked the rim to finish the game with a dunk. However, it did not get any good shock Lebron JamesWho as soon as he took a double step, rose into the sky and starred in one of the plays of the night with an incredible block.

In repetition it can be seen how james His left hand intervenes to tell him “No” To the sheaf. And the rest is history after many combinations Lebron James And anthony davis He completed the comeback with a final score of 131–134.

Most notable on the court were Jordan Poole and Marvin Bagley III for the Wizards. Along the lines of 34/3/7 and 23/4/1. while for lakersDavis contributed 40 points, 15 rebounds and four assists, while Lebron JamesContributed 31 points, four rebounds and nine assists.

Wizards vs Lakers left curious data

Apart from a great night for both teams, it also provided two milestones, one negative and one positive. Win of Los Angeles Lakers This is the Wizards’ twelfth consecutive loss in February. That’s why he didn’t win a single game for the whole month. Finally, 31 goals of Lebron James, he fell just nine points short of the modest mark of 40,000 points scored during his career. Data from Basketball Reference.

He’ll likely make history in the next game against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, March 2 Crypto.com Arena,

Without any delay you can watch the video by clicking Here