Liga MX 2024: Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan live online. Liga MX 2024 matches today

Follow the results Cruz Azul – Mazatlán live online: minute by minute of the Cruz Azul match, from the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium.

When and where to watch the Cruz Azul-Mazatlan match

Today, Saturday, January 27, 2024

17:00, Mexico City time

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Mazatlán live stream today?

What channels do they play? no broadcast

Live Streaming: on VIX Premium and with us on Marca MX.

Cruz Azul Machine Receives Mazatlan, in Matchday 3 of MX League’s Clausura 2024. This Saturday, January 27, Cementeros will play for three points against Los Canoneros of Mazatlán.

Of earlier

In the recently started tournament, both the teams are yet to win, hence blue Cross will try to impose its locality, and Mazatlán Surprise as a visitor. Machine They want to give their fans the first happiness of the year, so this is looking like a very tough competition for them. Gunner.

The game will be close in its first minutes, but once one of the two wins, the first 3 points can remain in the capital or go to the Pacific.

match history

Mazatlan 2 vs Cruz Azul 2, September 15, 2023, Match Day 8 Opening Mazatlán 3 vs Cruz Azul 1, March 3, 2023, Match Day 10 Final Cruz Azul 2 vs Mazatlán 0, September 11, 2022, Matchday 14 Opening Mazatlán 1 vs Cruz Azul 1, April 8, 2022, Match Day 13 Final Cruz Azul 0 vs Mazatlán 2, July 26, 2021, Opening Match Day 1

Mazatlan: recent matches

Toluca 4 vs Mazatlán 1, January 20, 2024, Match Day 2 Finale Mazatlán 0 vs Atlético San Luis 1, January 12, 2024, Match Day 1 Final Santos Laguna 2 vs Mazatlán 1, November 23, 2023, Play-in 1 Apertura Mazatlan 1 vs Toluca 0, November 10, 2023, Matchday 17 Opening Necaxa 4 vs Mazatlán 0, November 5, 2023, Match Day 16 Opening

Cruz Azul: Latest Meetings

FC Juarez 0 vs Cruz Azul 0, January 19, 2024, Matchday 2 Clausura Cruz Azul 0 vs Pachuca 1, 13 January 2024, Match Day 1 Conclusion Cruz Azul 1 vs Puebla 2, November 12, 2023, Matchday 17 Opening Chivas 1 vs Cruz Azul 0, November 4, 2023, Matchday 16 Opening Cruz Azul 2 vs FC Juarez 0, November 1, 2023, Matchday 15 Opening

cruz azul game prediction today