Liga MX 2024: Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan live online. Liga MX 2024 matches today

Follow the results Cruz Azul – Mazatlán live online: minute by minute of the Cruz Azul match, from the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium.
When and where to watch the Cruz Azul-Mazatlan match
- Today, Saturday, January 27, 2024
- 17:00, Mexico City time
How to watch Cruz Azul vs Mazatlán live stream today?
- What channels do they play? no broadcast
- Live Streaming: on VIX Premium and with us on Marca MX.
Cruz Azul Machine Receives Mazatlan, in Matchday 3 of MX League’s Clausura 2024. This Saturday, January 27, Cementeros will play for three points against Los Canoneros of Mazatlán.
Of earlier
In the recently started tournament, both the teams are yet to win, hence blue Cross will try to impose its locality, and Mazatlán Surprise as a visitor. Machine They want to give their fans the first happiness of the year, so this is looking like a very tough competition for them. Gunner.
The game will be close in its first minutes, but once one of the two wins, the first 3 points can remain in the capital or go to the Pacific.
match history
- Mazatlan 2 vs Cruz Azul 2, September 15, 2023, Match Day 8 Opening
- Mazatlán 3 vs Cruz Azul 1, March 3, 2023, Match Day 10 Final
- Cruz Azul 2 vs Mazatlán 0, September 11, 2022, Matchday 14 Opening
- Mazatlán 1 vs Cruz Azul 1, April 8, 2022, Match Day 13 Final
- Cruz Azul 0 vs Mazatlán 2, July 26, 2021, Opening Match Day 1
Mazatlan: recent matches
- Toluca 4 vs Mazatlán 1, January 20, 2024, Match Day 2 Finale
- Mazatlán 0 vs Atlético San Luis 1, January 12, 2024, Match Day 1 Final
- Santos Laguna 2 vs Mazatlán 1, November 23, 2023, Play-in 1 Apertura
- Mazatlan 1 vs Toluca 0, November 10, 2023, Matchday 17 Opening
- Necaxa 4 vs Mazatlán 0, November 5, 2023, Match Day 16 Opening
Cruz Azul: Latest Meetings
- FC Juarez 0 vs Cruz Azul 0, January 19, 2024, Matchday 2 Clausura
- Cruz Azul 0 vs Pachuca 1, 13 January 2024, Match Day 1 Conclusion
- Cruz Azul 1 vs Puebla 2, November 12, 2023, Matchday 17 Opening
- Chivas 1 vs Cruz Azul 0, November 4, 2023, Matchday 16 Opening
- Cruz Azul 2 vs FC Juarez 0, November 1, 2023, Matchday 15 Opening
cruz azul game prediction today
- Cruz Azul Win: 1.45
- Tie: 4.50
- Conquest of Mazatlan: 6.00