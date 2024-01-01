SMS monitored, friends removed… these are very strict rules she imposes on him

Timothée Chalamet, who was in a relationship with Kylie Jenner for nine months, has a whole list of prohibitions that should not be broken since he was with the youngest member of the Kardashian clan. Authoritarian and severe, the young woman flatly refused to allow her lover to talk to other women.

After her extremely tumultuous relationship with Travis Scott (father of her children Stormi born February 1, 2018 and Aire born February 2, 2022), Kylie Jenner seems to have become a very tough girlfriend. In a relationship with Timothée Chalamet since April 2023, Kim Kardashian’s sister politely but very firmly rejected Selena Gomez during the last Golden Globe Awards, who wanted to take a selfie with her man. After being at the center of infidelity rumors in the past, the producers of Kylie Cosmetics are now calling it quits and have even imposed a whole list of rules on the actor in the film. wonka,

,First, he demanded that he break all ties with his former teammates, even those he considered friends.Journalists revealed audience, At this point, we can understand Kylie, it’s hard to remain “friends” with an ex. But to make sure that contact is definitely broken, Kylie Jenner directly asked her beloved to delete the numbers of her former friends from her phone. After all he is not wrong, after all for what good can they be used?

Kylie Jenner spies on Timothée Chalamet’s messages

,Kylie is a very suspicious person, she is wary of any woman, even those with whom Timothy works. That’s why he asked her for the codes of her social networks to access her messages…

