Liga MX confirms one death after Santos vs Monterrey

Through a statement, the league announced that one person lost his life and that those allegedly responsible would be arrested following the incidents.

after the game between Santos Laguna And Monterey of Liga MXit is reported a deceased and at least two arrestedafter an accident that affected amateurs of stripedAround TSM Corona Stadium.

“for now, The alleged criminals have been arrested and made available to local authorities, who we trust will take immediate action on the investigation. in both Liga MXIn form of club santos And this Club MonterreyWe express our condolences to them family of the deceasedAlso reaffirmed our support and solidarity with other victims Liga MXThrough a statement.

At the end of the game between Saints And MontereyWhich was done in TSM Corona, it was reported A truck ran over several fans of stripedOne person died and at least four were injured, who were taken to hospitals near the accident site.

Liga MX confirmed the death of a fan following incidents following the match between Santos and Monterrey. EFE/Victor Cruz

“After becoming aware of these incidents, the club immediately began contacting those affected and the authorities Liga MX and of club santos, “We will provide support to fans so that they can receive adequate medical attention and we will focus on the investigation by the competent authorities,” the report said. Monterey,

A delegation this Monday Liga MXAccording to its owner, Mikel Arriola, he will be in Torreón, Coahuila to review the accident report and punish those responsible.

“This Monday, first thing in the morning, a delegation arrived Liga MXOur Security Director, chaired by Hector Canchola, will meet with the Board of Directors club santos And all information related to this unfortunate incident should be directly available to the concerned authorities. Once the facts are clear, and responsibilities are defined by the competent authorities, Liga MX Will take action accordingly. together with clubs Saints And stripedWe will be very attentive to the victims, to provide the necessary assistance,” said the president. Liga MXMikel Arriola.

for your part Saints He expressed regret over the accident and clarified that the incident was reported “in the vicinity of the TSM complex” and “on public roads”.

“Tonight, state officials from the City of Torreon informed us of an unfortunate incident that occurred on public roads in the vicinity of the TSM Complex,” a statement from the Torreon team read.