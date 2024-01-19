Melissa Barrera finds Jenna Ortega: “We are a family for life”

“We always meet again…”

Last weekend, at the 17th annual MPTF Gala Evening, melissa barrera And Jenna Ortega found myself with other actors the ScreamStarring Jasmine Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Liana Liberato, Tony Revolori, Jack Quaid and Skeet Ulrich!

While the opportunity to take a souvenir photo melissa barrera The saga was dropped by Spyglass last year, following his comments on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. No matter, the actress is happy with Deadline: “I’m very grateful for what I’ve been able to bring to this franchise, and it’s something I’ll always be proud of.”

Melissa Barrera on Reuniting with Jenna Ortega and ‘Scream’s “Core 4” at MPTF’s 17th Annual Evening Before Gala: “We’re Family for Life” | #sundance pic.twitter.com/ms1M550g80 – Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) 19 January 2024

he’s so close now Jenna Ortega and assures : “We are a family for life. If we are ever close to each other, we always meet and that’s been the case recently. When we get together, we just hang out in the evening Want to spend time together, and nothing will ever change that.”

in the process, melissa barrera came to the Sundance Festival this weekend to present his latest film, your monster, by Caroline Lindy. He took the opportunity to join a pro-Palestine demonstration, where 100 activists took advantage of the celebration to condemn the war being waged in Gaza.