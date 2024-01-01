OnePlus has the cheapest high-end on the market in 2024

The OnePlus phone previously belonged to the family of mid-range terminals, but now it has made the leap

The OnePlus Nord 3 is on par with any other 1000 euro premium high-end at a much lower price

If you are looking for one very powerful smartphone And for a price under or close to 400 euros, I recommend looking in the OnePlus catalog. In this you will find the best high-end options from previous generations, but also other options like the OnePlus Nord 3. An animal with mid-range memories,

Its official price, in Version with 16 GB RAM and 256 GB internal memory, 549 euros, but right now you can get it for 469 euros on the OnePlus website, 414 euros on Amazon or 449 euros on PcComponentes. Today will begin to become a reference in the mid-range with the OnePlus Nord of the first generation has become more classy, The version with less RAM and memory drops significantly in price.

OnePlus Nord 3 (16/256GB)

Why is the OnePlus Nord 3 a great buy?

OnePlus Nord 3 has one 6.74-inch AMOLED screen, with a resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels and a variable refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, In addition, it has a fingerprint reader integrated into the screen, a stereo speaker dolby atmos quality And maximum brightness 1450 nits.

Inside, the OnePlus Nord 3 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, a 4nm chip that offers higher performance than many high-end phones thanks to its eight cores. With the processor, we have 8 or 16 GB RAM LPDDR5X and 128 or 256 GB internal storage UFS 3.1 is not expandable, it depends on the version we choose.

The OnePlus Nord 3 is available in two colors, green and grey, and has a finish Plastic on the back and metal on the sides With a thickness of only 8.1 mm. Furthermore, it is useful warning slider, a physical button that allows you to switch between sound modes without unlocking the phone. It also has certification IP54 water and dust resistanceWhich protects it from splashes.

The rear camera of the OnePlus Nord 3 is composed of three sensors: a main 50 MP Sony IMX890 with optical stabilization, an 8 MP Sony IMX355 wide angle and 2 MP macro from GalaxyCore, The front camera, located in a hole in the center of the screen, is of 16 MP and is signed by Sony. OnePlus Nord 3 is capable of recording 4K video at 60 fps And in slow motion at 240 fps.

The battery of the OnePlus Nord 3 is one of its strong points, as it has a 5000 mAh capacity and supports a 80W fast charging, which allows you to charge your mobile to 100% in just 38 minutes. The OnePlus Nord 3 was released with OxygenOS 13.1 layer based on Android 13, although it has already been officially updated to Android 14.

The OnePlus Nord 3 is, without a doubt, one such mobile Everything you need to succeed in the market: Power, Screen, Camera, Battery, Design and Price. If you want a mobile that offers you A great experience without breaking the bankThe OnePlus Nord 3 is a highly recommended option.

