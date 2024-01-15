lil nas Sitting in a wheelchair after running the New York City Half Marathon in high-top sneakers.
The 24-year-old rapper took part in a race for Coach brand shoes on Sunday, March 17, which cost $162.25, because he couldn’t purchase running sneakers ahead of time. page six,
In a video obtained by the outlet, the Grammy winner spoke to the camera before heading to the competition.
“Hey future me,” he said. “I’m going to run a marathon.”
The clip cut three hours after the race with Lil Nas
“The race was good,” he said with a laugh. “It’s giving the race.”
lil nas
According to results from the New York Road Runner race, the “Industry Baby” singer completed the half marathon — which is 13.1 miles — in 2:32:53. The race started in Brooklyn and finished in Central Park. Other notable runners include Ginger Zee, TJ Holmes And amy roback,
Lil Nas In January, the singer took his music promotion techniques to the next level by claiming to have been accepted into Bible school.
“I know some of you hate me right now, but I want you all to know that I’m literally going to college for Bible study,” the musician wrote via Instagram. “Not everything is a troll! Anyway I’m a student again! Let’s go.”
The rapper also included an offer letter from Liberty University with the announcement that he was returning to school. letter addressed to Montero Hill (Lil Nas X’s birth name) read, “Congratulations! You have been officially accepted to Liberty University for the Fall 2024 semester with a dual concentration in Christian Leadership and Biblical Studies.
Although the authenticity of Lil Nas
“My new single is dedicated to the man who made the greatest comeback of all time,” Lil Nas
lil nas
“Father, reach out my hand / The longest road seems to last the longest / Help me with my plans,” she sang. “It seems like everything is going nowhere / Oh, free me from the worry and the pity / Free me from this jealousy inside me / I don’t want these feelings / I call the angels / I Working hard to cope with the pain. ,
(TagstoTranslate)Celebrity(T)Celebrity News