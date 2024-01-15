lil nas Sitting in a wheelchair after running the New York City Half Marathon in high-top sneakers.

The 24-year-old rapper took part in a race for Coach brand shoes on Sunday, March 17, which cost $162.25, because he couldn’t purchase running sneakers ahead of time. page six,

In a video obtained by the outlet, the Grammy winner spoke to the camera before heading to the competition.

“Hey future me,” he said. “I’m going to run a marathon.”

Connected: Lil Nas

Undoubtedly fashionable! Lil Nas The “That’s What I Want” singer — whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill — first burst onto the scene in Hollywood in 2019 when he released his hit song “Old Town Road.” Since then, he has released two albums, Montero and 7, (…)

The clip cut three hours after the race with Lil Nas

“The race was good,” he said with a laugh. “It’s giving the race.”

lil nas

According to results from the New York Road Runner race, the “Industry Baby” singer completed the half marathon — which is 13.1 miles — in 2:32:53. The race started in Brooklyn and finished in Central Park. Other notable runners include Ginger Zee, TJ Holmes And amy roback,

Connected: Best Albums of 2023: Dolly Parton, Olivia Rodrigo & More

Getty Images (3) While 2023 has been the year of monster tours — Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Drake and others are hitting the road for huge shows after sitting on the sidelines due to COVID — the last 12 have featured some incredible Months have been released. Olivia Rodrigo defies sophomore slump with guts, (…)

Lil Nas In January, the singer took his music promotion techniques to the next level by claiming to have been accepted into Bible school.

“I know some of you hate me right now, but I want you all to know that I’m literally going to college for Bible study,” the musician wrote via Instagram. “Not everything is a troll! Anyway I’m a student again! Let’s go.”

The rapper also included an offer letter from Liberty University with the announcement that he was returning to school. letter addressed to Montero Hill (Lil Nas X’s birth name) read, “Congratulations! You have been officially accepted to Liberty University for the Fall 2024 semester with a dual concentration in Christian Leadership and Biblical Studies.

Although the authenticity of Lil Nas

Thank you! You have successfully subscribed.

Connected: Drake and other musicians who have called out the Grammys

For almost as long as the Grammys have existed, musicians have criticized the voting process, nominations, and winners. The Grammy controversy has taken many forms over the years, but in the 21st century, most commentary has focused on the awards show’s history of excluding women and black artists from major categories. ,

“My new single is dedicated to the man who made the greatest comeback of all time,” Lil Nas

lil nas

“Father, reach out my hand / The longest road seems to last the longest / Help me with my plans,” she sang. “It seems like everything is going nowhere / Oh, free me from the worry and the pity / Free me from this jealousy inside me / I don’t want these feelings / I call the angels / I Working hard to cope with the pain. ,