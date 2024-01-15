Such were the groups of Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana

CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez during the draw (Reuters/Cesar Olmedo)

This Monday’s group Libertadores Cup In the draw held at CONMEBOL headquarters luke, paraguaya, Due to the level of the teams with giants in the field, this edition shows promise.

defending champion Fluminense Cerro Porteno, Alianza Lima and Colo Colo will face off in Group A. The group stage, which will run until the end of May, will see the first two teams from each bracket qualify for the round of 16.

CONMEBOL’s president, Alejandro Domínguez, announced that the champion of this year’s tournament would receive $23 million, regardless of how much he had accumulated throughout the competition. The final will take place in Buenos Aires on 30 November.

Copa Libertadores Trophy (Credit: AFP)

group a: Fluminense, Cerro Porteño, Alianza Lima and Colo Colo

B group: San Pablo, Barcelona de Guayaquil, Talleres de Córdoba and Cobresal

group c:Gremio, Estudiantes de La Plata, The Strongest and Huachipato

group d: League of Quito, Junior of Barranquilla, Universitario and Botafogo

group e: Millionaires of Flamengo, Bolivar, Bogotá and Palestine

group f: Palmeiras, Independiente del Valle, San Lorenzo and Liverpool from Uruguay

group g: Peñarol, Atlético Mineiro, Rosario Central and Caracas

group h: River Plate, Libertad of Paraguay, Deportivo Táchira and Nacional de Montevideo

There will be a strong edition of the Copa Sudamericana due to the level of most of its competitors (EFE/Nathalia Aguilar).



Group A: defense and justice (Argentina), Independiente Medellín (Colombia), César Vallejo University (Peru), Always Ready (Bolivia).

B Group: Cruzeiro (Brazil), Unión La Calera (Chile), Universidad Católica (Ecuador), Alianza FC (Colombia).

Group C: International (Brazil), Delfin (Ecuador), Belgrano (Argentina), Real Tomayapo (Bolivia).

Group D: Boca Juniors (Argentina), Fortaleza (Brazil), Nacional Potosí (Bolivia), Sportivo Trinidades (Paraguay).

Group E: Athletico Paranaense (Brazil), Danubio (Uruguay), Sportivo Ameliano (Paraguay), Rayo Juliano (Venezuela).

Group F: Corinthians (Brazil), argentino juniors (Argentina), Racing (Uruguay), Nacional (Paraguay).

Group G: Lanus (Argentina), Metropolitos (Venezuela), Cuiabá (Brazil), Deportivo Garcilaso (Peru).

Group H: racing club (Argentina), Coquimbo Unidos (Chile), Sportivo Luqueño (Paraguay), Red Bull Bragantino (Brazil).

Eight groups of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana

atlético paranense Brazil, the other two-time South American champion present in the current edition (2018 and 2021), leads Group E with Uruguay’s Danubio; Sportivo Ameliano from Paraguay and newcomer Rayo Juliano from Venezuela.

corinthians Brazil will have its first crown in the competition. Timão heads Group F with Argentina; Racing of the national teams of Uruguay and Paraguay.

defense and justice From Argentina, champions in 2020, will share Group A with Deportivo Independiente Medellín, Universidad César Vallejo from Peru and Always Ready from Bolivia.

Whereas Cruzeiro Brazil will face Unión La Calera of Chile, Universidad Católica of Ecuador and Alianza of Colombia for Group B.

In Group C, Internacional from Brazil will play Delfín from Ecuador, champion in 2008; Belgrano from Argentina and newcomer Real Tomayapo from Bolivia.

The winners of the 2013 edition, Argentina’s Lanús, will meet Venezuela’s Metropolitano, Brazil’s Cuiabá and Peru’s debutant Deportivo Garcilaso in Group G.

Racing Club of Argentina; Coquimbo from Chile; Paraguay’s Sportivo Luqueño and Brazil’s Bragantino share Group H.

The best of each of the eight groups will play in the round of 16, while the Guards will play a playoff against the best third-placed sides from the Copa Libertadores groups to advance to that stage. The round of 16 will start in mid-August.

The definition of Copa Sudamericana will be Saturday, November 23 To be confirmed at Headquarters.

(With information from AP)