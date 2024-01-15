Posters against Diaz-Canel appear in Matanzas after an intense protest on 17M

A powerful poster against the ruler of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Woke up painted in Matanzas this Monday after An intense day of protests was experienced this Sunday, March 17 (17M),

A photo was sent CyberCuba A massive mural painted by an anonymous collaborator on the wall of the popular Playa del Tenis bridge in the city of Matanzas is shown.

CyberCuba/Courtesy of the author

“Díaz-Canel Singao” was painted on the wall by Cuban civil society activists. Apparently, other slogans were erased or repainted by the police and other repressors of the Cuban regime.

The incident occurred during the early hours of this Monday, just hours after the confirmation of a massive protest in the city of Matanzas, in Cárdenas, in which residents of the city took to the streets to protest by banging pots and pans, and this Kindly joined the demonstration. Were happening. Recorded this Sunday in several cities of Cuba.

Posters against the First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party (PCC) commonly appear at times of great popular unrest in Cuba, usually associated with blackouts, widespread shortages, and unjust repression.

In mid-September 2023, a poster against Díaz-Canel was painted in Palma Soriano (Santiago de Cuba). With the motto “Save the Nation”,

The sign with “Canel Singao” written on it was seen after a 15-hour blackout in the eastern city. The wall on which it was painted was in front of the shepherd’s house. Lorenzo Rosales FajardoSentenced to seven years’ deprivation of liberty for participating in Historic 11J protests in Cuba,

This action was added to other actions taken against the government Since then throughout the country, despite the high penalties imposed on the authors of the signs by Cuban courts.

One of these cases is also of a political prisoner. Jorge Luis Boada ValdesWhom does the Cuban regime ask? 15 years in prison for writing “Diaz-Canel Singao” on Havana walls,