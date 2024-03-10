Lionel Messi absent in Inter Miami vs. montreal

At the end, Lionel Messi will not be part of the game in Inter Miami’s match against Montrealfor the fourth date of MLS.

After a lively 2–2 draw in the first leg, looking forward to a CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 comeback win against Nashville, Tata Martino was left out of the starting line-up, and the Argentine star was dropped from the starting line-up and replaced first on the substitutes’ bench. For time in this season.

“Leo finished the game well, he was tired, with fatigue afterwards, something logical, but he is OK,” the coach said after the match, in which the number 10 received a very strong kick, although he completed 90. Was able to do. ,

Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets, Barcelona’s other pride who shone today at Inter Miami will be substitutes, while from the start, Argentinian Tomas Aviles and Federico Redondo (MLS debut), Ecuador’s Leonardo Campana, Spaniard Jordi Alba and the German. , among others. Julian Gressel. Goalkeeper Drake Callender will be the captain of the team.

In Major League Soccer, Garza accumulates 7 points in 3 games: They beat Real Salt Lake 2–0 in their first match, drew 1–1 with LA Galaxy away from home and beat Orlando City 5–0 in the Clásico del Sol.

Messi, for his part, says 4 goals in the same number of presentations, He saved a point on the hour in Los Angeles, scored a double in the derby and began his return to continental competition.