Lisa, Pharrell, A$AP Rocky, Stray Kids… An Ultimate Yellow Coins Gala

On Friday, January 26, the Accor Arena in Paris is buzzing for the recording of the Yellow Pieces Gala. A fundraising evening was held to benefit Operation Yellow Pieces, started by the Hospital Foundation. An ambitious show bringing together renowned French and international artists around the association’s president Brigitte Macron and her godfather Didier Deschamps.

The curtain rises on Maroon 5. The six musicians opened the concert with “Moves Like Jagger” before star singer Adam Levine came to the front of the stage to strut to the crowd and tease the crowd. Gautier Capuccon takes his turn on stage, and provides a delicate introduction on cello to the ballad “Memories”, which Adam Levine sings without stopping behind his microphone.

Adam Levine and Maroon 5 at the Gala des Cadoux Jaunes at the Accor Arena on January 26, 2024 in Paris.

J Balvin recruited Lebanese trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf to accompany his arrival. The Colombian singer brings a wave of heat to the arena, with his dancers holding their breath as they dance to “Mi Gente” before the obscure “La Cancion” (which features Bad Bunny in its original).

Ibrahim Malouf and J Balvin during the Yellow Peace Gala at the Accor Arena on January 26, 2024 in Paris.

After a cover of “La Donna e Mobile” by Pavarotti, Jimes continued with “Je te pardon”, performed live with lyric soprano Nadine Sierra, whose vocals sent shivers through the room. Vianney and Zazie easily led into “Comment on Fate” with guitars hanging around their necks before Kendall joined the singer for the duet “Le Feu”.

Viani and Zazie during the Yellow Peace Gala at the Accor Arena in Paris on January 26, 2024.

much awaited stray kids

The arena roars as the teleprompter reads Christine and the Queens and the next performer is revealed. It’s the stray kids’ turn to shake up the room. The sound level reaches its peak when the octave appears on the first notes of the “S-Class”. All the lightsticks are out, the stages (called wings) fill the room. It’s time for the sharp rap of “Topline”, during which the group approaches the audience, getting them more excited. For their hit “God’s Menu” and its explosive rendition, SKZ had the good idea to accompany the Lamoureux Orchestra. The energy displayed on stage matches the energy of the audience, surprising those unaware of the immense enthusiasm.

Gautier Capuçon at the Yellow Peace Gala at the Accor Arena on January 26, 2024 in Paris.

Gautier Capuçon returns for an interlude, then Gimmes, who brings the audience back in chorus on “Seppes comme ca”. Phoenix is ​​reborn for a set. Thomas Mars and his band released their invigorating rock before Christine and the Queens took over the stage space, and concluded their moment with a cover of “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees. Mesmerizing, pianist Khatia Buniatishvili soars over the notes of Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto.

Christine and the Queens at the Gala des Cadoux Jaunes at the Accor Arena on January 26, 2024 in Paris.

international stars

The following act provides evidence that the Yellow Peace Gala was a spectacle of all possibilities. Pharrell Williams, who was already present last year, is joined by rapper Swae Lee and the king of reggaeton himself: Rave Alejandro. Magnetic trio makes the room sing for the duration‘Plane ticket’. Three superstars in three minutes, the iconic meeting couldn’t have been more brief (and disappointingly brief).

Swae Lee, Pharrell Williams and Rave Alejandro during the Yellow Peace Gala at Accor Arena on January 26, 2024 in Paris.

With seven songs, A$AP Rocky delivers the longest performance of the evening, Thought of as a show in itself. The American rapper begins by sitting on a pedestal, from where he descends for a hug Ibrahim Maalouf who accompanies him on trumpet.

ASAP Rocky during the Yellow Peace Gala at the Accor Arena on January 26, 2024 in Paris.

The musical arrangement with orchestra gives new form to his work. “Am I Dreaming” (from the “Spider-Man” soundtrack), “Praise the Lord” and “Fashion Killa” take on a different flavor., His partner Rihanna does not miss the show put on in the VIP area. The screams, filmed for half a second on the large screen, immediately filled the room, surprising the artist somewhat.

The show ends with the surprise arrival of DJ Snake. He makes sure to heat up the place a little more before Blackpink’s Lisa arrives to cover “SG.” The French DJ is still hanging around, and calls J Balvin over to his side for a tropical “Loco Contigo.” Dressed in a gold jumpsuit, Lisa returns to show off her dancing talents for “Lalisa” and “Money”, her two single titles. An electrical end.

Lisa from BLACKPINK during the Yellow Peace Gala at the Accor Arena on January 26, 2024 in Paris.

As the audience disperses, the sound peak slows down. A look back. Back, the stray children, the First Lady and the France team coach begin the march of performers gathered on stage around the stage. After a few photos, thank yous and hugs the cast moves on.

Performers of the Peace Jaunes Gala Evening at the Accor Arena in Paris on January 26, 2024.

Except for the South Korean group, who took advantage of one last lap around the track on their own initiative, bowing to the suddenly awakened audience and greeting their fans for the last time with excited little dance steps. It’s already midnight. The evening has been recorded, awaiting broadcast on the small screen on Saturday 27th January at 8:40 pm. on “France 2” ,