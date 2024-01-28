Querétaro vs Tigres Live Online Broadcast Today Liga MX 2024

this Sunday, third day of the tournament Completion 2024 of Liga MX will be finished, and in the round of matches, the teams of Querétaro and Tigres They will face each other in ECorregidora Stadium.
Both teams have made a great start to the tournament, so this match is expected to be very exciting for football fans.
How do they get there?
team of tigers It has had a good initial history so far Have won the three matches playedThis was his last meeting with her Atlético de San Luis on the fourth matchday of the tournament. they are currently Third place in the general table.
for your part queretaro Not far behind in the 3 games played so far The team has won one game, lost against America and drawn with Monterrey., The team is currently there twelfth place in the table, Therefore, he will need to give his best on the court to improve his position.
latest results
UANL Tigers
- Tigers 2 – 1 Atl. St. Louis day 4
- Tigres 1 – 0 Guadalajara | second day
- Tiger 2 – 1 Leo day 1
- America 3 – 0 Tigres | end of return
- Tigers 1 – 1 America | first stage final
queretaro fc
- Monterrey 1 – 1 Querétaro | day 4
- America 2 – 0 Querétaro second day
- Querétaro 2 – 2 Toluca. day 1
- Querétaro 0 – 0 Monterrey match day 17
- Querétaro 3 – 0 Juárez day 16
possible alignment
UANL Tigers
- Ann Guzman
- R Souza
- Jay Vigon
- Jay Angulo
- D. Reyes
- Yes. Pizarro
- s cordova
- D. Lanez
- J. garza
- jay brunetta
- Ann Ibanez
queretaro
- G Alison
- M. barberry
- E. Gulart
- F Venegas
- R Sandoval
- o manzanares
- J. gomez
- Of. Escamilla
- J. sierra
- F. lertora
- n lamb
Forecast:
As predicted #rushbet, These will be the results:
- Querétaro FC: +285
- Tie: +250
- Tigres UANL:-114
Target:
What time will Tigres play today?
- Date: January 28, 2024
- Time: 9 pm (Central Mexico Time)
- Location: Corregidora Stadium