Querétaro vs Tigres Live Online Broadcast Today Liga MX 2024

this Sunday, third day of the tournament Completion 2024 of Liga MX will be finished, and in the round of matches, the teams of Querétaro and Tigres They will face each other in ECorregidora Stadium.

Both teams have made a great start to the tournament, so this match is expected to be very exciting for football fans.

How do they get there?

team of tigers It has had a good initial history so far Have won the three matches playedThis was his last meeting with her Atlético de San Luis on the fourth matchday of the tournament. they are currently Third place in the general table.

for your part queretaro Not far behind in the 3 games played so far The team has won one game, lost against America and drawn with Monterrey., The team is currently there twelfth place in the table, Therefore, he will need to give his best on the court to improve his position.

latest results

UANL Tigers

Tigers 2 – 1 Atl. St. Louis day 4

Tigres 1 – 0 Guadalajara | second day

Tiger 2 – 1 Leo day 1

America 3 – 0 Tigres | end of return

Tigers 1 – 1 America | first stage final

queretaro fc

Monterrey 1 – 1 Querétaro | day 4

America 2 – 0 Querétaro second day

Querétaro 2 – 2 Toluca. day 1

Querétaro 0 – 0 Monterrey match day 17

Querétaro 3 – 0 Juárez day 16

possible alignment

UANL Tigers

Ann Guzman R Souza Jay Vigon Jay Angulo D. Reyes Yes. Pizarro s cordova D. Lanez J. garza jay brunetta Ann Ibanez

queretaro

G Alison M. barberry E. Gulart F Venegas R Sandoval o manzanares J. gomez Of. Escamilla J. sierra F. lertora n lamb

Forecast:

As predicted #rushbet, These will be the results:

Querétaro FC: +285

Tie: +250

Tigres UANL:-114

Target:

What time will Tigres play today?

Date: January 28, 2024

Time: 9 pm (Central Mexico Time)

Location: Corregidora Stadium

Where to watch Queretaro vs Tigres?