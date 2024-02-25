Liverpool vs Chelsea in Carabao Cup final: Luis Diaz is the starter – International Football – Sports

liverpool vs chelsea It will be a 90-minute clash of powers. Reds And Downhearted They will meet in the grand final this Sunday english league cupin the stadium of Wembley (London) And they replayed the final that Jurgen Klopp’s team won in 2022.

This match defines the first champion of the season, gives the winning team the satisfaction of facing the final round of a difficult road, and can produce a negative psychological impact on the losing team.

Is one of the eleven chosen by Luis Diaz clopp to face the grand final Wembley. The Colombian is looking for his second title carabao cup And fourth with a Liverpool jacket: he won League Cup and FA Cup in 2022And the English Super Cup in 2023.

Both teams started timidly and came forward more to study their opponent than to present their game. colombian Luis Diaz Had one of the first clear chances to score, but the goalkeeper Đorđe Petrović He denied the comment.

The first half disappeared and the scoreboard did not move: after three clear actions it was 0-0. archer of liverpool caoimhin kelleher He made an incredible save and saved his goal from a called goal.

A few minutes later, a goal from Raheem Sterling was disallowed due to a superb offside strike by forward Nico Jackson. Liverpool’s clearest shot was on the head of Cody Gakpo, who headed the ball wide of the post.

In the second half, Liverpool took the lead on the scoreboard after a superb header from Dutch centre-back Virgil van Dijk, who prevailed from height and sent the ball saved. However, the goal was disallowed for offside.