Lola’s Beach Restaurant is known for its “Aranotas”

Famous for its stuffed “Aranota”, Lola Beach Restaurant This is the place which is located in front of Spa of Gold Which promises to win the taste of its visitors.

The grated banana dish, rich in different types of proteins as per customer’s preference, is the star dish of the culinary concept that was born as a cart in 2016 and has evolved into what it is today.

“Our banana spiders are filled, they can be with mixed seafood (octopus, shrimp, ceviche, king crab, spicy crab and/or carrucho), but we also fill them with lobster, meat and chicken. “We also celebrate Christmas with pigeon peas, fried meat and a mini cake,” said Yvette Melendez, known to those close to her as “Lola,” who developed the business with her husband Pedro Pantoja.

