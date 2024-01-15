Lola’s Beach Restaurant is known for its “Aranotas”

Famous for its stuffed “Aranota”, Lola Beach Restaurant This is the place which is located in front of Spa of Gold Which promises to win the taste of its visitors.

The grated banana dish, rich in different types of proteins as per customer’s preference, is the star dish of the culinary concept that was born as a cart in 2016 and has evolved into what it is today.

“Our banana spiders are filled, they can be with mixed seafood (octopus, shrimp, ceviche, king crab, spicy crab and/or carrucho), but we also fill them with lobster, meat and chicken. “We also celebrate Christmas with pigeon peas, fried meat and a mini cake,” said Yvette Melendez, known to those close to her as “Lola,” who developed the business with her husband Pedro Pantoja.

The business also offers a vegetarian version filled with grain salad. But to meet this gastronomic commitment, they have an extensive menu that includes everything from picadera, seafood dishes, steaks and even pasta.

“We wanted to create a different concept because there were many good restaurants in Dorado, but nothing like Chinchorrito where you could look for a glass of seafood and that was the idea. We started with small glasses of seafood, with mofongos like guaguaitas. That was our third try, thank God the spiders were different and that’s what stuck,” Pantoja explained.

“Aranota” filled with seafood. (Wanda Liz Vega)

In addition to the stuffed “arnotas”, Melendez said that “lobster tails sell very well, the seafood cups and masonry are also the most requested.”

Lola’s Beach Restaurant is on the menu Mofongos filled with chicken, steak, lobster, shrimp, octopus, carrucho and mixed seafood. except for snacks like Mini piñoños, coconut arepas and “homemade” empanadillas.

You can also find pasta, steak, can-can chop, ribeye, and smoked meats there. These pieces of meat can be served in “arranota”, or with tostones, rice and beans, coconut arepas or French fries.

“In drinks, we specialize in mojitos; We have mint bushes in pots, so we make them fresh. We have coconut mojitos, passion fruit, strawberries even banana, everything is made,” Pantoja said.

Creole food lunch specials are offered on site Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to noon; And on Fridays and Saturdays they have karaoke, while on Sundays they have live music from 4:00 pm onwards.

The star dish of the house, filled with fried meat. (Wanda Liz Vega)

“This is a family business; We both work, plus our eldest son, Cesar Munoz, 19, who is one of the managers. We have two children with us, Lorena Pantoja and Pedro Pantoja Jr. We do everything like a family,” Melendez said.

“It’s a different environment, it’s familiar, without any problems, it’s safe. We have ample parking, a great view of the sunset and the best food in Dorado,” said the owner.

The establishment is open from Sunday to Thursday from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm, while on Friday and Saturday it is open from 11:00 am to 12:00 noon.