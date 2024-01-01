London party boat sinks amid heavy rain and floods in the capital

(CNN) — A party boat sank in the River Thames in central London amid heavy rain and flooding in the British capital.

Bar & Co, a two-deck bar, restaurant and nightclub with views of the London Eye and Big Ben, sank Thursday afternoon, a staff member told CNN on Friday.

The UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) told CNN that “a restaurant ship sank at London’s Temple Dock” after an alarm was raised at 12.30pm local time on Thursday.

The MCA said boats from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, the Metropolitan Police and the London Fire Brigade attended the scene. He said, “Everyone is fine.”

A staff member at Barr & Company told CNN that the storm was “likely to cause damage” to the ship.

Elsewhere in London, a canal in the east of the city flooded on Thursday night, leading to the evacuation of 50 people. According to the London Fire Brigade, ten fire engines and approximately 70 personnel were present at the flood site.

Station Chief Dan Capone, who was at the scene, said, “Firefighters worked throughout the night to ensure the safety of the scene and evacuated many people from nearby buildings.”

The UK Environment Agency said that there is a possibility of flooding in seven rivers of London on Friday.

There are almost 300 flood warnings in place across the country on Friday, and a further 323 flood warnings, meaning flooding is possible.