Luis Diaz, English League Cup finalist with Liverpool, summary – International Football – Sports

Luis Diaz Presents a new end to his career. The Colombian footballer played an important role in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Fulham in the second leg of the League Cup semi-finals. Will compete for the title against the Reds Chelsea.



(You may be interested in: Luis Diaz does not forgive: the sensational goal in Liverpool against Fulham)

Lucho put in another brilliant performance and scored a brilliant goal in the first half. The Colombian scored brilliantly in the 11th minute to put Liverpool, who won the first leg 2-1, ahead.

The Colombian was very active on the attacking front, he even scored another goal which was disallowed due to a previous offside.

Fulham equalized through Diop in the 76th minute. They were trying until the end to score a goal that would have allowed them to go into extra time, but they could not succeed.

Luis Diaz scored for Liverpool.

Liverpool, finalist

Liverpool made a good profit from the first leg, holding off a final push from Fulham, desperate for a goal that would give them extra time, and qualified for the League Cup final which will be played against Chelsea on 25 February.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had a slender 2–1 lead at Anfield and despite taking the lead after eleven minutes thanks to Luis Diaz, they fell to defeat in west London against Fulham, equalizing with thirteen minutes remaining And failed to score a goal. Send the semi-finals to extra time.

The ‘Reds’, with a fairly composed starting eleven, started the game with the intention of finishing the game quickly and not getting into trouble and Diaz, the most electric of the game, won a split ball against Timothy Castagne, broke inside and fired his shot, which One touch to the defender, it confused Bernd Leno, who could have done more.

Luis Diaz celebrates with Liverpool.

It was a crushing blow for Fulham, who had created an impressive atmosphere for the 24,000 crowd with thousands of black and white flags. And the ‘cottagers’ were slow to rise.

Whenever they tried to go forward, Liverpool threatened them on the counter-attack. Darwin Núñez was thus able to concede punishment on a few occasions, and so was Díaz, but Liverpool were forgiving and Marco Silva’s men felt they had a chance. Andreas Pereira, without an angle, without a goalkeeper and after winning the ball from Tosin Adarabioyo’s header, hit a post, which was the prelude to Hope’s goal. Already in the last fifteen minutes, Harry Wilson broke down young Connor Bradley on the wing and placed a hot cross at the near post which Issa Diop sent into the net.

Craven Cottage erupted and Fulham had minutes to equalise, but barely had a good chance. A shot by Wilson from outside the area which Kelleher blocked without problem.

On 25 February at Wembley, Liverpool will have the opportunity to win their tenth League Cup against Chelsea, one away from their nearest rivals Manchester City’s eight League Cup haul. It would be a repeat of the edition two years earlier, in which the title was decided in a penalty shootout after 22 shots and a mistake by Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Sports and EFE

more sports news