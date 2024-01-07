Luis Diaz: Jurgen Klopp’s reaction to his own goal goes viral, video – International Football – Sports

Admin 2 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 62 Views

to close


to close

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz and Klopp.

Luis Diaz and Klopp.

The Colombian scored a goal in Liverpool’s victory.

Liverpool, Premier League leaderwon the star battle of the thirty-second final of the English Cup by winning 2-0 at Arsenal’s ground this Sunday, while defending champions Manchester City won 5-0 at second-placed Huddersfield on Kevin De Bruyne’s day. Returned from his injury.

(You may be interested: Mane Diaz erupts in excitement after Lucho’s stunning goal in Liverpool win: video)

At the Emirates Stadium, a goal by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free kick deflected by Polish defender Jakub Kiewior (80 minutes) had put Liverpool’s victory on track and the Colombians were punished in the 90+5. Luis DiazWith a strong cross shot into the area.

Klopp’s reaction

technician Jurgen Klopp He was most happy with the Colombian player’s goal. A video is going viral on social networks in which Klopp has experienced every second of the Colombian player’s goal, which is being captured on camera.

I am very proud. “They were a very difficult opponent, probably the worst opponent we could have faced,” Liverpool’s German coach Jurgen Klopp told the BBC.

pablo romero
game

more sports news

Download El Tiempo App

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

you have arrived content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to its fullest digital time Unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900/month for the first two months

We know you always like to stay informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters With the best current news.
  • Comment News that interests you.
  • Keep Your favorite items.

Create an account and you can Enjoy our content From any device.

(tagstotranslate)Luis Diaz

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Former US player appears in the league as ‘Tallachero’

edgar castillo He played for many of Liga MX’s most important teams and also wore …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by PlayCrazyGame
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved