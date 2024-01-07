Luis Diaz: Jurgen Klopp’s reaction to his own goal goes viral, video – International Football – Sports

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Diaz and Klopp.
The Colombian scored a goal in Liverpool’s victory.
Liverpool, Premier League leaderwon the star battle of the thirty-second final of the English Cup by winning 2-0 at Arsenal’s ground this Sunday, while defending champions Manchester City won 5-0 at second-placed Huddersfield on Kevin De Bruyne’s day. Returned from his injury.
(You may be interested: Mane Diaz erupts in excitement after Lucho’s stunning goal in Liverpool win: video)
At the Emirates Stadium, a goal by Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free kick deflected by Polish defender Jakub Kiewior (80 minutes) had put Liverpool’s victory on track and the Colombians were punished in the 90+5. Luis DiazWith a strong cross shot into the area.
Klopp’s reaction
technician Jurgen Klopp He was most happy with the Colombian player’s goal. A video is going viral on social networks in which Klopp has experienced every second of the Colombian player’s goal, which is being captured on camera.
I am very proud. “They were a very difficult opponent, probably the worst opponent we could have faced,” Liverpool’s German coach Jurgen Klopp told the BBC.
pablo romero
game
