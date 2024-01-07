The film’s director leaves the project after multiple departures.

As in a horror movie scenario, the heroes of the future are scream 7 Falling one after another. Following the dismissal of lead actress Melissa Barrera, followed by the immediate return of her co-star Jenna Ortega, it is director Christopher Landon’s turn to abandon ship.

“I left ‘Scream 7’ several weeks ago,” the 48-year-old filmmaker said on Twitter this weekend. “It will disappoint some and delight others.”

“It was a dream job, and it turned into a nightmare,” the director added. Happy Birthday, “My heart breaks for everyone involved. But it’s time to move on.”

The trouble began in late November with the announcement of the dismissal of Melissa Barrera, star of Parts 5 and 6, following pro-Palestine messages published by the actress amid the Israel–Hamas conflict.

The 33-year-old actress made controversial comments with these publications: “Western media only show (part of) reality. Why do they do that? I’ll let you guess,” she wrote.

The franchise’s production company Spyglass Media responded in a press release to clarify the actress’s dismissal, saying, “We have a zero tolerance for anti-Semitism.” Christopher Landon, for his part, argued that “it was not (his) decision”.

Jenna Ortega, Hollywood’s new darling and another star of the previous two parts (both actresses play sisters Sam and Tara) herself quickly withdrew from the project. American media then cited his unavailability due to another shoot, but many Internet users interpreted this resignation as a sign of support for his colleague.

“I hope Wes’s legacy continues to live on.”

Its first four parts, directed by Wes Craven and written by Kevin Williamson between 1996 and 2011, the Scream has established itself as one of the most iconic horror franchises in history.

The saga was revived in 2022 by director duo Matt Bellini-Olpin and Tyler Gillette, seven years after Wes Craven’s death. He also signed the sixth film and Christopher Landon was to helm the seventh film.

“I hope that Wes (Craven)’s legacy continues to grow and rise above the noise of this divided world,” They concluded in their press release, What he and Kevin (Williamson) have built is extraordinary and I felt honored to be able to take on this responsibility, even if just for a brief moment.”

Original article published on BFMTV.com