New Chinese phone is as powerful as the Galaxy S23 Ultra and cheaper than the iPhone 15

Honor X50 is one of the most sought after cell phones in the international market. What does it offer and why will it overtake the big brands?

HONOR X50 Pro is a new Chinese smartphone with 108MP camera and Snapdragon 8+ Gen1. , libero composition

In September 2023, Manzana introduced its iPhone 15 Pro Max cell phone which has A17 Pro Bionic processor to download any type of applications. However, there is a new Chinese mobile device that will try to influence the launch of the next Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultrato whom it will be presented 17 January 2024.

Which team are we talking about? of honor x50 proNew Chinese smartphone that comes with a processor Snapdragon 8+ Generation 1 And a set of cameras capable of capturing multiple teams. Here are all its features and official price information given for its global launch.

What features does HONOR X50 Pro have?

Respect This is the Chinese brand that has fallen apart huawei A few years ago and since that date it has launched various teams. new respect

He honor x50 pro It will be equipped with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and Adreno 730 GPU in addition to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal memory.

HONOR X50 Pro is the new Chinese gamer phone. Photo: Samman

If you are interested in the photography section, it is mentioned that the HONOR X50 Pro will have quite a powerful set of cameras: 108MP f/1.8 and 2MP depth. Apart from an 8MP selfie lens with f/2.0. As if that wasn’t enough, you can record videos in 4K quality at 30FPS.

Finally, regarding the battery, it is estimated that for this version, the HONOR X50 Pro will come with a 5800 mAh with 35W fast charging via cable. The estimated price of this Chinese device will be 360 ​​euros, approximately 1,460 soles.

What technical specifications does the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro have?

With respect to a display or screen, nubia red magic 9 pro It has a 6.66” AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, power comes from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of internal memory.

Nubia Red Magic 9 Pro is one of the most powerful phones.

Nokia G22, the phone touted as one of the best inventions of 2023

Although he nokia g22 It is an entry-level smartphone, it has some specifications that make it a quite favorable option, at least for users who are not so demanding.

The Nokia G22 features a 6.5-inch LCD panel with HD+ resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, and around 500 nits of brightness as well as Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. If we talk about power, Nokia team comes with Unisoc processor T606. , 4 GB RAM, 64/128 GB internal storage (expandable up to 2 TB via microSD).

Presence of Nokia G22 model with 128 GB storage.

Galaxy S23FE reaches Peru: features of the premium smartphone with Exynos 2200

If you are a fan of high-quality photos and videos, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE It will be one of the best, as it has a 50MP main camera with optical stabilization, an 8MP telephoto camera with 3X optical zoom, and a 12MP wide-angle camera. However, that’s not all as the front or selfie is 12MP.

If you like to enjoy multimedia content, you should know that this Galaxy S23 FE has a 6.4” Dynamic AMOLED screen with 120Hz and FHD+ resolution. This will be one of the best screens out there.

The Galaxy S23 FE comes in these colors. Photo: Samsung.

What are the technical specifications of Samsung Galaxy A14?

With respect to a display or screen, Samsung Galaxy A14 It features a 6.6” LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080px). On the other hand, power comes from the Exynos 1330 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of memory that can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD.

As if that wasn’t enough, the team SAMSUNG It has 5000 mAh and 15W fast charging. However, this is not all, because Samsung Galaxy A14 It has a fairly balanced set of cameras, as it has a 13MP front camera, a 50MP main sensor, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth camera.

Galaxy A14 is the best-selling phone of 2023. Photo: Samsung

Features of Huawei P60 Pro

He Huawei P60 Pro It has original design and great power, as it is equipped with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The new Huawei P60 Pro is excellent in terms of camera. Photo: Libero.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra: Features

As stated on TecnoPhonePro YouTube channel Xiaomi 14 Ultra It will feature a 6.8” AMOLED WQHD+ screen, which is slightly larger than the previous generation with a 144Hz refresh rate.

it Xiaomi 14 Ultra It will be equipped with the most powerful processor on the market, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and Adreno 750 GPU. As if this was not enough, this model will come with a patented photographic lens by LEICA, one of the most prestigious brands. ,

Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be more powerful than Galaxy S24 Ultra. Photo: Xiaomi

What features does the Unihertz Tank 3 have?

He unihertz tank 3 This is a Chinese smartphone weighing 666 grams, this is due to the large 23,800 mAh battery, which you can charge in a few hours, as it has 120W fast charging.

As if that wasn’t enough, the Unihertz Tank 3 has a 6.79” screen with a 1080×2480 px resolution. Talking about power, it is equipped with MediaTek Dimension 8200 processor, 32GB RAM, 512GB internal memory.

Features of the smartphone with the longest battery life. Photo: Unihertz.

What are the technical specifications of OnePlus Ace 2 Pro?

Regarding the display or screen, the OnePlus Ace 3 sports a 6.71” OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 2652 x 1200 px, and 89.3% screen usage. On the other hand, power comes from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, Adreno 660, paired with 14GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

As if that wasn’t enough, the team oneplus It has 5500 mAh and 120W fast charging. However, that’s not all, because the OnePlus Ace 3 has a fairly balanced set of cameras, as it has a 64MP front camera with which you can record 1080 at 30FPS, a 50MP main sensor, a 32MP telephoto with an optical zoom of 3X. And is 5MP wide. 122° coverage angle. You can record videos in 4K at 30FPS.

OnePlus Ace 3 is the new Chinese phone that has shocked the world. Photo: OnePlus.