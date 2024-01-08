CES 2024: Barracoda and a smart mirror for mental well-being

Barracoda may not be as famous as other smart home brands like Wyze and iRobot, but the health tech company has unveiled its coolest product ever. ces 2024 With BMind Smart Mirror. Designed to improve your mental well-being by identifying your mood and managing stress with AI, the unique product walked away from the show with a CES 2024 Innovation Award.

BMind uses generative AI and natural language processing to determine a user’s mood before suggesting various exercises such as guided meditations or self-affirmations. Simply put, it will try to determine your needs based on your voice, posture, and other observable factors. The ultimate goal is to help improve your mood using a variety of exercises, lights, sounds, and visuals, all of which unfold in the mirror.

Despite all this sophisticated technology, the smart mirror is designed to fit into a standard bathroom. And what’s even more impressive is that it does all this without the need for a companion smartphone app. Instead, it relies on the existing CareOS for its interface and uses ThrivePal’s programs to help improve your mood. BMind is also privacy-based as all your information is stored locally. And it will never share your data without your consent.

“Technology that can monitor subtle changes in health has the potential to improve the quality of life for millions of people,” said Thomas Serval, CEO of Barracoda. «Our mental state has a profound impact on our sense of physical well-being. “Incorporating mood into our daily health checks creates a more complete picture that represents a powerful step toward redefining preventive health.”

Beyond BMind, Barracoda showed off its BBlance smart mat scale and BHeart health tracker at CES 2024. Combined with BMind, it’s clear that Barracoda has big smart home plans for the next year.

BMind will start at $500 and will be available in the last quarter of 2024. Expect more details on the unique product in the coming months.

