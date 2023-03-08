Luis Diaz: Mohamed Salah is injured from Egypt and Liverpool are on alert – International Football – Sports

All was merry in the hall of liverpoolThe English club finished an incredible first season: it is in first place Premier League And remain in the title race League Cup and FA Cup.

It may be interesting to you: Olympic Committee says Barranquilla will not be able to apply to host the Pan American Games

However, this Thursday the peace was overshadowed by the health of one of its stars, the attacker mohammed salah Who half presented the physical troubles and worries Liverpool.

request He played as a starter with his national team egypt at the party of african cup Of Nations Against Ghana. Before the end of the first half, the attacker had to leave the field due to a physical problem, putting the English team on alert.

request He remained lying on the grass for a few moments and was replaced after help arrived. According to the first press reports, it will be a hamstring problem that is worrying Liverpool.

Read here: Tatiana Calderon: ‘Motor racing is still a gender-biased sport’

Their possible defeat has sparked concern in Liverpool ahead of the season.

Klopp’s concern for Salah’s health

We all know Mo (Salah) rarely goes out or needs to go out, so there’s definitely something up

german coach Jurgen Klopp He spoke about the injury suffered by the Egyptian striker this Friday and revealed the conversation he had with his player.

“We don’t know anything. I spoke to him last night and, with these injuries, we have to continue to evaluate him. That’s what they’re doing now and then we’ll know more. Of course, at the time it was a shock: ‘Oh my God, what’s happening?’ He felt it (the pinch), and we all hardly know it mo (advice) There is definitely something that comes out or needs to come out. Let’s see, but right now I don’t have much information,” explained the German coach.

Also: There would be a surprise turn for Lucas Gonzalez: with the option of another great Colombian footballer

And he added: “We’ll see, it depends on the diagnosis. There will be an ultrasound and they will do an MRI. “Then we’ll know what it is and see what Egypt’s plans are, but it’s too early, I’m sorry.”

Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager.

For your part, coach Egypt, Rue Victoria, He issued some encouraging statements: “I hope it’s not a big problem. I don’t know (Salah’s injury status) because it is too early to say anything. “I think it’s not serious, but we’ll see if Salah recovers.”

If it is a muscle problem, ‘Pharaoh’ will need to rest for several weeks to get back to 100%. If it is confirmed to be a hamstring problem, he risks being out for more than six weeks.

game

More news in EL Tiempo