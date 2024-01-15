Luis Enrique and his first request from PSG after Mbappe’s decision: 100 million euros

2024-02-20



kilian mbappe Have decided not to continue next season psg And all roads lead to it real Madrid, The Paris team and sports management will also be ‘shocked’ by this impending defeat. luis enrique They’re already planning what the next project will be.

“When Real Madrid signed the Galacticos I didn’t like it; “I knew I would play less.”

According to Sport, the Asturian coach has his first request in Paris frankie de jongmidfielder barcelona According to the Spanish press, Joe could leave the Barça club in the summer market. Although the Dutchman assured this Tuesday that he has no intention of leaving Barça, it is one of his priorities. luis enrique For him psg after leaving Marco Verratti and confirm return mbappe, The first proposal for which they prepare in the Parc des Princes de jong Reaches 70 million euros. They feel this is an acceptable amount for a player of his caliber, however barcelona They ask for more.

The position of the Catalan club is that the footballer will only be sold for 100 ‘kilos’, because that is the price they have established. frankie It is a clear request from ‘Lucho’ and he believes that he will be able to convince them given the delicate situation the Blaugrana team is going through. de jong The contract expires in June 2026 and there is still no outlook for its renewal. Since then he was associated with chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and now with him psg, The midfielder would be one of the great attractions of the next transfer market if he has not yet renewed with the Catalans. If an offer comes in line with his demands, Barça can transfer him.

