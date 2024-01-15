Lyon vs Cruz Azul live online. Match Today Liga MX 2024

it Wednesday 21st FebruaryHe Nou Camp Stadium There will be an exciting clash between blue cross and lionTwo teams that come into this season with very different dynamics Liga MX Clausura 2024.

So if you do not want to miss a second of the activities taking place at this meeting, here we leave you everything you need to know.

How do they get there?

blue Cross Without a single defeat since the opening day, they present themselves as one of the strongest teams of the tournament. Under the direction of Anselmi, the team has played solid and effective football with players such as Kevin Mears. Gonzalo Piovi and Uriel Antuna Standing on the playground. Their recent wins have strengthened their position in the table and their confidence to face new challenges.

Latest Cruz Azul results:

01/27/24: Cruz Azul 2 – 1 Mazatlán

01/30/24: Cruz Azul 1 – 0 Tijuana

02/02/24: Querétaro 1 – 3 Cruz Azul

02/10/24: Cruz Azul 3 – 0 Atlético San Luis

02/17/24: Cruz Azul 1 – 0 Tigres UANL

On the other end, club leon Had ups and downs this season, but had recent wins Atlas Thanks to Federico Vinas’ goal. The team will try to maintain this momentum and improve its performance to compete among the leaders of the tournament.

Latest results Lyon:

01/30/24: Mazatlan 2 – 2 Leon

03/02/24: Toluca 4 – 1 Leon

02/07/24: Pachuca 3 – 2 Leon

02/10/24: Lyon 0 – 1 America

02/18/24: Atlas 0 – 1 Lyon

Possible Lineup:

blue Cross:

Kevin Mears(P) Gonzalo Piovi Willer Ditta Eric Lira jose juan faravelli carlos rodriguez carlos rotondi rodrigo huescas Uriel Antuna alexis gutierrez angel sepulveda

Lion:

Alfonso Blanco(P) andres mosqueura William Tesil andres andrade Osvaldo Rodriguez jean meneses Fernando Navarro luis montes angel myna Emmanuelle Ggliotti Federico Vinas

Forecast:

Forecasts provided by #rushbetmx,

Club Lyon: +145

Tie: +230

Blue Cross: +155

What time will Cruz Azul play today?

Date: Wednesday, February 21, 2024

Time: 9:00 pm (Central Mexico Time)

Stage: Matchday 9 of Liga MX Clausura 2024

Venue: Nou Camp Stadium

Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Lions:

Streaming: Claro Sports, Amazon Prime Video, VIX Premium, Fox Sports Premium, Fox Sports

Remember that if you cannot follow the broadcast of the match, half time You’ll get all the relevant information before, during and after the game, as well as minute-by-minute coverage of this exciting encounter.