Macron did not rule out the deployment of troops to Ukraine and announced a coalition to send long-range missiles

President of France, Emmanuel Macron (EFE/EPA/Gonzalo Fuentes)



Emmanuel Macron did not refuse the deployment of military forces in ukraineHowever, he admitted that at present there is no consensus in this regard. He also announced an alliance to send long-range missiles Kyiv,

“There is no consensus today on sending ground troops, but we should not exclude anything in this process,” the president said. France During his intervention in ukraine support conference celebrated in Paris,

“We will do everything possible so that Russia does not win this war. And I say this with all the humility that should be required when we look back at the past two years,” he said.

The French president acknowledged that in the face of increased Russian aggression on Ukrainian soil and against the rest of European allies, “one cannot wait” to respond and assumed “measured ambiguity” about sending troops.

He was the Slovak Prime Minister, a populist robert ficoWho put this measure on the table and although it did not receive the support of the majority, it became the great novelty of the meeting, because as Macron summarized, “Everything must be done so that Russia does not win this war.”

Macron said it is important for the stability and security of Europe that Russia does not win the war in Ukraine (Reuters/Viacheslav Ratinsky)

For his part, Macron mentioned “five categories of action” in which European officials have agreed to invest resources: “cyber defense, co-production of weapons and ammunition ukraineThere is a direct threat to the country’s security Russia and in particular, moldova, ability to support ukraine at its limit belarus and in mine clearance operations.”

In any case, he assured that “We must do more” when it comes to sending military resources to Ukraine. “There are several options on the table, such as jointly issuing debt for Ukraine,” he said.

“The priority of priorities is ammunition. Defending the importance of medium- and long-range missiles and bombs, he indicated, “We are determined to reach the end of the available stock.”

“According to our analysis (…). Russia continues its war and its territorial conquests against Ukraine but against all of us in general (…). “We are convinced that the defeat of Russia is essential for security and stability in Europe.”He expressed.

in that line Announced the formation of a coalition to send long-range munitions and missiles to Ukraine.Emphasizing that “Russia’s defeat is inevitable for security and stability in Europe.”

german chancellor Olaf Scholzwas reluctant to cede Kiev to his country taurus missilesAble to reach up to 500 kilometers to avoid conflict escalation, but not antagonize other countries, e.g. France one of two United KingdomContinue to send the short-range Scalp missiles they have already delivered to Ukraine.

Volodymyr Zelensky is urging greater military cooperation from the West to stop Russian advances in Ukraine

Western officials recognize the risk that Russia will prevail in the conflict in 2024, when Ukraine will run out of weapons and ammunition. Kiev regrets delay in promised arms supplies.

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr ZelenskyA recorded message played during the summit complained that only 30% of the howitzers promised by Europe have been delivered to its troops, which was acknowledged by Macron, who has criticized the countries that manufacture these weapons. Had promised to explore and increase production. , all with a clear program that could be accomplished to “give visibility to the Ukrainian Armed Forces”.

French President calls for “stepping up” in aid to Ukraine Without waiting for the United States Congress to withdraw the aid requested by the Biden administration, nor without waiting for the outcome of the elections in that country next November.

“Currently Europe provides 30% of aid to Ukraine. This is a European war and I believe in the Defense of Europe (…) We cannot impose the fate of this war on the American voter, who determines our future. Let’s not wait for that outcome, let’s act now,” he said.

(With information from Europa Press and EFE)