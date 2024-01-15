The actress will direct her first film

The actress will step behind the camera for the first time with a film eleanor the great ,

Scarlett Johansson will finally direct her first fiction film! For many years, the American actress has talked about her desire to go into directing and remains much more reserved in front of the camera. with eleanor the greatThus, it will focus on the journey of a 90-year-old woman who tries to rebuild her life after the death of her best friend by moving to New York after living in Florida for several decades.

The film has no release date yet but casting has just been announced Diversity, Scarlett Johansson will direct June Squibb – who is nominated for an Oscar for her role nebraska (2013) —, Chiwetel Ejiofor — 12 years a Slave (2013), doctor strange (2016) – and Broadway actress Jessica Hecht. Written by young screenwriter Tory Kamen, the film is produced by TriStar Pictures and Sony Pictures Classics.

Actress, Singer and Director

Scarlett Johansson no longer presents herself and has remained an established star in Hollywood for many years.

More discreet since the start of the new decade – she has appeared in only two films, black mother (2021) and asteroid city by Wes Anderson (2023) – The actress has built a solid career since her young beginnings in the 1990s and 2000s, filming alongside the greatest of all time: Rob Reiner, Robert Redford, Joel Coen, Sofia Coppola, Brian D. Palma, Christopher Nolan, or even Spike Jonze.

In the 2010s, she reached new audiences thanks to her role as Natasha Romanoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also released two albums as a singer in 2008 and 2009.

By venturing into directing, Scarlett Johansson is now following in the footsteps of actors and actresses who move to the other side of the camera at some point in their careers, like Robert Redford, Clint Eastwood, Ben Affleck, Jodie Foster, or Even Bradley. Cooper, currently nominated for an Oscar for his feature film, artist (2023), available on Netflix.