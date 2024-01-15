Strategy for market decline

important point: Kiyosaki strategy against Bitcoin decline: Buy more BTC after the market stabilizes.

Crypto and Metals Investment Vision: Treat market declines as an opportunity to “sell” to accumulate assets.

Confidence in Bitcoin’s future: Owns 66 BTC and sees long-term growth potential, especially with SEC approval of a Bitcoin ETF.

Robert Kiyosaki, famous author of finance book “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, has shared its investment outlook in case Bitcoin (BTC), the leading crypto asset by market capitalization, experiences a significant decline. through social platforms

Reaction to Bitcoin crash

Kiyosaki, whose background in finance is widely recognized, noted that if Bitcoin or traditional assets like gold and silver crashed, he would consider it a unique buying opportunity. “I’m often asked ‘What happens if Bitcoin crashes?’ My answer is the same for Bitcoin, gold or silver. ‘I’ll be happy and buy more when the crash stops.’ “All market declines mean ‘selling’ assets, which is my favorite four-letter word,” Kiyosaki says.

In early February, Kiyosaki predicted that Bitcoin would reach a six-figure value by June, reflecting concerns about demand for US bonds with the national debt exceeding $34 trillion. Furthermore, he revealed that he owns 66 Bitcoins, considering them to be an important source of future wealth, especially with the capital coming from a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) approved by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). with the flow. The Year Towards Leading Digital Assets.

Implications of capital flows into Bitcoin

The approval of a Bitcoin ETF by the SEC represents an important milestone for the cryptocurrency ecosystem, providing a more accessible and regulated means for traditional investors to invest in Bitcoin. Despite short-term market fluctuations, Kiyosaki’s strategic stake of 66 Bitcoin underlines his confidence in the long-term potential of the asset.

Robert Kiyosaki’s perspective on how to deal with a potential decline in Bitcoin’s value provides strategic insights for investors looking to take advantage of market volatility. His approach, which equates the decline of digital and traditional assets “sale”, highlights the importance of maintaining a long-term view in the world of investing. As the cryptocurrency market matures, the strategies of experienced investors like Kiyosaki can provide valuable lessons about resilience and opportunity.