Maduro moves ahead towards compliant elections: 11 political parties found interfered with by Chavista justice system

Since 2020, judicial intervention has become systematic, as part of a strategy to unite opposition parties

Venezuelan dictator, Nicolas MaduroHe is moving full steam ahead on his plan to hold presidential elections to suit him, with which he intends to ensure six more years in power.

after declaring it illegal Maria Corina Machado, whom all surveys show as the favorite after being selected as the unitary opposition candidate in the primaries with more than 90% of the votes; Now the regime has decided to cancel 14 political parties, five of which are in open opposition, with the intention of forming an opposition coalition to further limit Maduro’s chances of running a candidacy.

The Chavismo-controlled National Electoral Council (CNE) authorized only 34 political parties to participate in the July 28, 2024 presidential elections. Most of these organizations are directly or indirectly controlled by the Nicolas Maduro regime., Only two worthy parties are truly considered rivals.

Among the parties authorized to nominate presidential candidates are the following: The 11 groups that have been intervened by the Chavismo-controlled Supreme Court (TSJ) in recent years are: Through the appointment of new officials related to or loyal to the regime. Some of them were historically opposed to Chavismo and others were part of the forces that sided with former President Hugo Chávez, but later distanced themselves from Maduro.

The intervention began in 2012, when the TSJ’s Constitutional Chamber appointed former governor Didalco Bolivar, accused of corruption, as president of an ad hoc board of directors of the Podemos party, a leftist organization. Has been in post since 2007. Broke ties with Chavismo.

Three years later, in 2015, before that year’s legislative elections, the TSJ intervened in four other parties: the Committee of Independent Electoral Political Organization (COPEI), the National Integrity Movement – ​​Unity (MIN Unidad), Bandera Rosa (BR) and the People’s Electoral Movement (MEP).

Starting in 2020, these judicial interventions became systematic, as part of a strategy to co-opt political organizations ahead of the renewal of the parliament, which had been dominated by the large opposition majority since 2015.

Thus, ahead of the 2020 parliamentary elections, the TSJ intervened in six other parties, not only opposition but also Chavista groups that had distanced themselves from Maduro and intended to form a coalition separate from the ruling party.

The historic Democratic Action Party (AD) was the first party to intervene that year, on June 15, 2020. The Constitutional Chamber appointed Bernabé Gutiérrez as President of an ad hoc board of directors, removing the organization’s legal representation from its secretary. General, Henry Ramos Allup.

A few days later, on July 7, 2020, the same happened with political leader Leopoldo López’s party Voluntad Popular (VP), which handed over to José Gregorio Noriega, a politician who was expelled from the group. Receiving bribes from the Chavista regime.

On July 20, 2020, the Electoral Chamber of the TSJ reactivated an appeal submitted in 2017 and used it to suspend Republican Movement (MR) party officials and intervene in the organization.

A month later, the attack was against leftist parties that had expressed disagreement with Maduro’s policies and intended to challenge him by presenting a coalition with alternative candidates to the ruling party. Thus, the Constitutional Chamber of the TSJ intervened in the far-left Tupamaro movement on 18 August, and in the Patria para Todos (PPT) party on 21 August, appointing directors loyal to the regime.

That month, the Supreme Court also reactivated the cases against MIN-Unidad and Bandera Roja parties, which it had intervened in in 2015, and barred those sympathetic to the regime from participating in legislative elections as legal representatives. Authorized managers.

The most recent victim of Chavismo’s judicial intervention was the Venezuelan Communist Party (PCV). After more than 90 years of history, the political tent was interred on August 11, 2023.

The TSJ’s Constitutional Chamber’s decision came after the PCV broke with the Maduro regime and condemned his government’s authoritarian stance.

The Court appointed Henry Parra, a regional leader who had been expelled from the party two years earlier, as ad hoc director.

Of the 34 parties authorized by the CNE to participate in the July 28, 2024 presidential elections, only one – Un Nuevo Tiempo (UNT) – is part of the main opposition coalition, the Democratic Unitary Platform.

In addition, the Democratic Unity Table (MUD) was enabled, the card – with the “La Manito” logo – which represented the opposition in the last decade and which was the most voted for in the country’s electoral history.

However, the MUD could be the next victim of the judicial intervention of the Maduro regime, as last Friday the Chavista politician Luis Ratti announced that he would go before the Electoral Chamber of the TSJ to request the “voidance” of the table card. Democratic Unity, with the argument that “it is a political party.”