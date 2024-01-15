Elon Musk bought all AirTags from Apple Store

Elon Musk spent $2,000 on AirTags at an Apple Store in San Francisco

Many stories related to Apple AirTags have been heard. However, we would have never imagined that one of those stories could turn out like this Will be connected to Elon MuskCEO of Tesla and owner of X. A story that became popular thanks For the authorized biography written by Walter Isaacson, And, as you can read in the title, Musk bought All AirTags in the Apple Store To use them on a private mission.

And the purpose of purchasing the entire AirTag inventory from the Apple Store was to help Elon Musk track twitter server, now known as X, as it was still called by that correct name at the time of this story. Some servers I wanted to trace Sacramento to Oregon,

Apple AirTags have a history with Elon Musk

As we have told you, this anecdote can be read in the authorized biography of Elon Musk written by Walter Isaacson. Specifically, the quote that tells the story of Musk’s purchase of AirTags, says so,

“It was late at night on December 22, and there had been a meeting in Musk’s conference room on the 10th floor before that, and certainly not when I was in a bad mood.”

“One of Musk said, ‘They came back to us and told us the plan is no longer on the table because, and these are his words, they don’t believe we’re economically viable.'”

Given the situation, Elon Musk decided that the servers would be moved from Sacramento to Oregon in less than a month. So, he rented a car and went to search for them at the place where they were at that time.

“The next day, Christmas Eve, Musk called for backup. Ross Nordeen, who worked with his friend James at Tesla, drove from San Francisco. He stopped at the Apple Store in Union Square and bought a whole load of AirTags. Spent $2,000 to buy stock so he could track the servers during his travels, and then stopped at Home Depot, where he spent $2,500 on wrenches, bolt cutters, headlights, and the tools needed to open seismic bolts. Did.”

After a very messy process the servers finally went down. In this case Apple AirTags, they were useless and didn’t help, as has happened with people who have recovered their lost or stolen items. If you had read the fine print and known that Only 16 AirTags can be paired with an iPhonePerhaps distribution would have been efficient.

