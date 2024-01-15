Scarlett Johansson in the next Jurassic World?

After exploring galaxies in the MCU, the actress can walk the park’s paths imagined by Michael Crichton, David Koepp, and Steven Spielberg.

But where are the universal dinos? Since we know that it is David Koeppco-author of Jurassic Park And lost World who took command of this fourth part jurassic world, Universal Studios has ceased all efforts and no information is being filtered. However, insider Jeff Snyder released some information about the film’s production: Scarlett Johansson She is reportedly in talks to play the lead role in this sequel to the trilogy. chris pratt And bryce dallas howard,

The rumor spread like wildfire, fueled by Snyder’s news that the actress had met gareth edwardsdirector, and Frank Marshall, The producer. It also appears that the actress’ schedule will be free this summer, when filming is scheduled to take place.

So, after the end of her Marvel adventure, would Scarlett Johansson be ready to jump into a new franchise with both feet? And a closer look reveals that the star’s diary is not so empty after all… after becoming a part of the troupe of the last Wes AndersonScarlett Johansson, who was released last year, will make a comeback this year among others. project artemisa comedy greg berlanti Scheduled for July 10, 2024 and in North StarA dramatic comedy in which she will share the bill sienna miller And emily becham, He should go behind the camera in 2025 eleanor the great with june squibb, chiwetel ejiofor And jessica hecht,

Jurassic World 4: Will Gareth Edwards direct the film?

In any case, this fourth part is seen as a new era of the franchise, even if some of its pillars go back into production Frank Marshall And patrick crawley, Steven Spielberg Will also be there as executive producer. Aside from this continuing rumor, we still don’t know if Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, or even the original trio sam neal, Laura Dern And Jeff Goldblum Will make an appearance.

All we know is that this new creation is planned for release in 2025!

