Mariners acquire Jorge Polanco from Twins

The Mariners and Twins completed a trade on Monday that sent second baseman Dominican George Polanco For Seattle.

Reliever Justin Topa, right-hander Anthony DeSclafani, Venezuelan outfielder Gabriel Gonzalez (ranked as the No. 79 prospect by MLB Pipeline) and minor league right-hander Darren Bowen went to Minnesota.

The Twins will also receive cash as part of the deal.

Although Polanco was a strong figure in Minnesota from 2019 to 2021, remaining at the top of the lineup in every game, persistent left knee and hamstring ailments limited him the last two years — though he played well when he did. Maintained production. Healthy.

The 30-year-old Polanco had a .255/.335/.454 offensive line with 14 home runs and 48 RBI in 80 games last season.

The second baseman will make $10.5 million this season – after the Twins exercised a club option – with a $12 million option or $750,000 compensation for 2025, resulting in a total of $11,250,000 the Mariners will pay.

It remains to be seen how much money Seattle will send Minnesota, but it will be close to the $12 million that DeSclafani will make if he heads to free agency at the end of this season.

