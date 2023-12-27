Scarlett Johansson reveals her favorite Christmas gift… Timothée Chalamet was invited to the Kardashians’ New Year’s Eve…

27 December 2023

Kourtney Kardashian gives tips on how to dress for the holidays after giving birth

Kourtney Kardashian recently became a mother, but she doesn’t plan on letting childbirth spoil her year-end celebrations. But what do you do when most of your clothes don’t fit you (yet)? Well that is the question he answered.

“When nothing fits in the wardrobe and breasts are full of milk, wear a cozy coat,” she revealed in the caption of her photos on Instagram. The star appears to be wearing only a bodysuit and tights beneath her overcoat. up to you !

Timothée Chalamet celebrates New Year’s Eve at the Kardashian/Jenner house

Things are getting more serious between Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner! Recently attended the premiere of Reality TV Star. wonka, her (alleged) actor boyfriend was at the family Christmas Eve party hosted by the Kardashian family. We learned this from a Snapchat post from Landon Barker, the son of Kourtney Kardashian’s husband Travis Barker.

On the other hand, the theme of the evening was skiing. So far, despite more than constant clues, neither Timothée Chalamet nor Kylie Jenner have officially confirmed their relationship.