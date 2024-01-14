Market: Juan Escobar sought by Cruz Azul’s direct rival

The Defender is desired by one of the main rivals of the machine in the Clausura 2024.

blue Cross Disappointed with his first performance in closing tournament 2024, lost against the machine pachuca By 1-0 And fans were left wanting to add the first three points, in a match marked by the absence of juan escobar,

Despite all the time spent in the cement institute, Juan Escobar He had a heated argument with Martin Anselmi Which changed things fundamentally. As revealed by the technical director himself, the Paraguayan asked the club to find a way for him in the transfer market.

,The player understood and even apologized. But Escobar later told us that he wanted a new challenge in his career.We asked him to think about it with his family.“Martin Anselmi explained in this regard, Juan Escobar’s time at Cruz Azul came to an end.

The transfer market is open for Juan Escobar, who has an interesting number of suitors in the Clausura 2024. However there are only a few weeks left until the transfer period endsThere is one team that has raised its hand to take on Paraguay: the Pumas.

Juan Escobar’s door is open at Pumas

Juan Escobar is looking for a team in the Liga MX transfer market

One of the teams interested in signing Juan Escobar is Pumas. Pedregal The club considers the defender to be one of the options available to Universitarios in the transfer market, Since Auriazules still has time to do something extra,

University President Luis Raul Gonzalez gave this assurance Pumas does not rule out the arrival of Juan Escobar for the remainder of the Clausura 2024, The Paraguayan is one of the most sought-after defenders in Liga MX, so Pedregal is keeping the possibility of signing him open.

“It’s like everything else in life: The doors will always be open for 18 teams until registrations close, There are always windows.” Pumas could therefore be Juan Escobar’s next destination, the manager expressed in statements published by Fox Sports.

