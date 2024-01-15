Rihanna breaks Valentine’s Day rules with daring Savage x Fenty campaign (photo) – ActuaNews.fr

Rihanna rocks Savage x Fenty’s new Valentine’s Day campaign, titled “Savage Confessions.” Answering intimate questions and unveiling new lingerie sets, the singer and entrepreneur is redefining the aesthetic of seduction for the season of love. ActuaNews.fr reveals sexy photos of the campaign…

Rihanna reveals her ‘wild confessions’ in a campaign that redefines seduction

An Adventure for Valentine’s Day:

In the spotlight, Rihanna is the epitome of sensuality and confidence in Savage x Fenty’s Valentine’s Day campaign, called “Savage Confessions.” The singer reveals herself in a lingerie set that pushes the boundaries of traditional seduction. Through the confidential video, Rihanna answers intimate questions, giving her fans a glimpse of her bold personality and the sensual aesthetic of the new collection.

A bold and inclusive collection:

The “Savage Confessions” collection introduces new lingerie sets, including the See Through You and Ruffle Love collections for women, as well as for men. New designs include the Love Language collection, which includes satin boxers, sleepwear and more. Rihanna, as a fashion visionary, demonstrates through this collection that seduction and sensuality are for everyone, regardless of shape, size or gender identity.

Rihanna in elegance and seduction:

The first confession video, posted on Instagram, shows Rihanna wearing the Ruffle Love Underwire Slip in Goji Berry Red. The campaign visuals feature the music icon in sets like the See Through You Unlined Balconette Bra, See Through You High-Waist Bikini Party, See Through You Garter Belt and Savage X Monogram Micro Fishnet Stockings in millennial pink. Rihanna embodies the unique beauty and provocative elegance of Savage x Fenty.

Available online and in stores:

The “Savage Confessions” collection is now available online and in-store, giving fans of the brand the opportunity to celebrate Valentine’s Day with style and confidence. Savage x Fenty, led by Rihanna, continues to redefine the standards of the lingerie industry by creating bold, inclusive and revolutionary pieces for all. Check out the photos below: