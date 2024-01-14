Russian journalist promised to expose Kremlin corruption scandal and dies in the street





A Russian journalist who promised to reveal details of “huge corruption” in the Donetsk region, where Russian forces have invaded part of Ukrainian territory, has been found dead in circumstances that have raised suspicions and suspicions.

By: El Diario NY

The victim, 39-year-old Alexander Rybin, was found dead last weekend near a highway about 130 miles from the city of Mariupol in eastern Ukraine.

According to Russian state media quoted by British newspaper The Sun, Rybin’s official cause of death was “cardiomyopathy”, a disease of the heart muscle that affects the functioning of the heart.

Despite the official version, the veracity of Rybin’s death has been questioned by some experts and the journalist’s colleagues, who believe he may have been a victim of selective killing by Vladimir Putin’s regime.

Rebekah Koffler, a strategic military intelligence analyst and author of “Putin’s Playbook”, said, “It would be almost impossible to determine whether there was any foul play in Rybin’s death or whether he died of heart disease, as some Russian media outlets claim.” a statement. To Fox News.

