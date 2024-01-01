UNAM will create expertise in palliative medicine

study plan details

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) will this year offer a specialization in Palliative Medicine that will train doctors capable of developing a professional practice of high scientific quality, with which they can integrate research and educational activities into their work. it was expertiseWhich also modifies the Single Scheme for Medical Specialization (PUEM).

According to UNAM, the curriculum will be taught in person in the school system The period will be three years Which must consist of 693 credits, which correspond to 12 compulsory academic activities. The specialization is “direct entry” through selection by national examination of applicants for medical residency with a Bachelor of Physicians/Surgeon or its equivalent degree and professional licensure. Given its relevance to the field of knowledge of the specialization, its experience as well as the benefit from its human and material resources, this new study plan will start teaching at the “Manuel Gea González” General Hospital. Subsequently, it can be carried out in medical units that have the requirements set by the Faculty of Medicine to host the specialization.

palliative care in mexico

Similarly, the PUEM amendment project states that Mexico has a worlds apart Access to palliative care to care for terminally ill people. In this sense, it states that according to the Official Gazette of the Federation (2014) the country lacks 79% of service infrastructure. Furthermore, it highlights a significant shortage of opioids, and a lack of training for primary, secondary and tertiary care, despite the fact that legislation has been established on the matter since 2009.

Health care

To address the above, the document highlights that higher education institutions such as UNAM are responsible to participate in the design of study plans and programmes. While it is the responsibility of health institutions Provide clinical scenarios for diagnosis, therapy and rehabilitation It is necessary for the best training of specialized personnel. The project also highlights that Mexico faces a demographic and epidemiological transition through changes in health care. This is taking into account that approximately 468 thousand people suffer from chronic health-related suffering annually, which means approximately 230 thousand deaths and 37% of the national mortality rate, according to the Lancet Commission on Global Access to Palliative Care and Relief , with pain. That is, a wide range of people require palliative care:

Adults with chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease (38.5%).

Cancer (34%).

AIDS (5.7%).

Diabetes (4.6%).

Although other situations may also occur need palliative care, For example kidney failure, chronic liver diseases, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, neurological diseases, dementia, congenital anomalies and drug-resistant tuberculosis.

Limitations in palliative care

Studies conducted in our country by Human Rights Watch agree that access to palliative care services Limited, The reason for this is that there are few public institutions that provide them. Seven of the country’s 32 states do not have any type of palliative care service; In five they are present only in each state capital. While only Mexico City and Durango, Jalisco and Guanajuato have access through the National Institute of Health and Welfare, the Mexican Institute of Social Security and the Institute of Health and Social Services of State Workers to hospitals that have palliative care units or palliative care facilities. Are. Clinic. Similarly, training for health workers in this discipline is minimal, as only 111 medical schools exist. Six offer courses on palliative care In graduate studies; These are mandatory in two of these. According to the PUEM Revision Project, out of 19 countries in the region, Mexico ranks 12th in terms of integration of palliative care into the undergraduate medical curriculum.