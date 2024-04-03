Martin Anselmi award to Cruz Azul team

Liga MX

La Maquina Cementera coaching staff made a decision after the win against Chivas de Guadalajara.

By Juan Manuel Marino

Winning mentality for Martin Anselmi, Cruz Azul.
Cruz Azul bounced back with a win last weekend, giving them a 3-0 win over Chivas del Guadalajara On the Azteca Stadium field. With this victory, the Celeste team finished match day 10 with the same number of points as Rayados and Pachuca, with share the top of the standings,

The Machine came into this match after losing against America in the Young Classic., which ended the six-game series by tying three. However, with the influence of great football and intensity that he is promoting, The team was able to recover quickly against another tough opponent,

Cementeros should start thinking about the next match against Santos Laguna on matchday 11 of the 2024 Clausura tournament. but first, The coach decided to “reward” his team with a proper rest,

For this Monday, March 4th, Martin Anselmi decided to give Cruz Azul players a day off, In this way, the team will return to training at the La Noria facilities from this Tuesday with the aim of starting preparations for the match against Torreón.

Martin Anselmi changed the face of Cruz Azul. (Imago 7)

Martin Anselmi’s message after defeating Chivas

After the victory against Guadalajara, Martin Anselmi talks about Cruz Azul’s objectives And he still didn’t mention aspiring for the title. Argentina limited itself to talking about strengthening collective action: “I think today we have taken a big step towards those objectives, which are Keep building the team, keep strengthening yourself, I believe that winning and winning form a process that strengthens,

Sant V. Cruz Azul: When and where to watch the game on matchday 11?

Within the framework of Match Day 11 of the 2024 Clausura tournament of the MX League, Cruz Azul will visit Santos Laguna On the Corona Stadium ground, it Saturday, March 9, 7:00 pm., Central Mexico Time. This match will be broadcast on LIVE TV through Signal. TUDN and TV Azteca,

Bachelor of Science in Communication and Technician in Journalism, graduate of the Universidad Argentina de la Empresa (UADE). With a background in Diario Ole and other well-known digital sites, since 2020 he has joined the ranks of football sites, where he currently serves as sub-editor of products in Mexico. He currently specializes in Liga MX, the Mexican National Team and the CONCACAF region, although he also covers and follows the main sporting competitions on the planet.

