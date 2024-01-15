Miley Cyrus and Pharrell Williams release “Doctor (Work It Out)”

This song is from that time bangerj » Leaked in 2017, but Miley Cyrus and Pharrell Williams released an improved version.

The musical seeds that Miley Cyrus and Pharrell Williams sowed a decade ago have come to fruition with their new single. Doctor (Work It Out) “. The song, which premiered in 2012 while Cyrus was working on her album bangerj From 2013, leaked online in 2017, but the new and improved version marks their first official collaboration since 2014.

, We knew it was early. We just knew we were doing something that looked cool, but just because the iPad came out when it did doesn’t mean it was Steve Jobs and his team’s idea just a year earlier.Pharrell explained to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe why the song was finally released after more than a decade. We don’t know whether he was having these types of conversations in the 1970s or 1980s. You’ll never know. There comes a moment when you feel that something fits, but you feel that the environment is not ready for it. ,

The song was released with a video featuring Cyrus in a sparkly dress reprising her performance of “”. flower At the Grammys in early February

, We strongly believe in timing and everything happens when it should happen. And around the Grammys, Pharrell and I were talking about releasing this song, and I felt like it was serendipitous, and there was a lot of alignment and a lot of moments that made me know it was the right time.Cyrus explained. And sometimes things from the past mean more now than they did then. And so this song, I think the nature, the celebration, the emotion, especially with the video, the happiness, the dancing, the letting go, that’s what this song always needed. , This song is really fun, and it’s not too heavy or dope or deep, and that’s kind of where I am and my temperament is at the moment. It reflects my mental state and that’s what my music always does. ,

Pharrell and Cyrus last worked together come get it oy » from the single album Girl From the manufacturer in 2014. But their collaboration started much earlier. , I’m sitting in the same kitchen where I met Farrell. And maybe that was when I was 17 or 18Cyrus explained. Pharrell came to my house for a meeting and asked me what I’m doing now that I don’t have any TV shows anymore and what his vision is for me. And the kitchen table is where I’m sitting right now. ,

Farrell added: “ I will never forget meeting him at a time when people had labeled him as one thing. She was Hannah Montana at that time, growing up and really wanting to live her life, no matter how off the cliff it was, that was who she was. And I remember the world, not the world, but maybe the Guardian, didn’t understand him… We made some songs that came on his album bangerz, But it… was like fine wine to me, ,

Pharrell first presented ” Doctor (Work It Out) »During the presentation of Louis Vuitton’s Fall-Winter 2024 collection in Paris in January.

