Marvel star pulls out of Liverpool Comic Con after schedule change

A Marvel star has confirmed she is pulling out of Liverpool Comic Con 2024 after a “schedule change”.

Elizabeth Olsen, best known for playing Wanda Maximoff in several Marvel films and subsequent TV shows, has pulled out of the upcoming event at Liverpool Exhibition Center on May 4-5.

The annual gathering brings together major names from film, animation, television, comics, and other fields to meet fans, speak at panels, and sometimes share special announcements.

Over the past few weeks, new additions have been added to the all-star line up set to take part in the Monopoly event, the latest of which is actor and director Kevin Smith.

Elizabeth Olsen is the star of the Marvel TV series WandaVision (Photo by Jordan Strauss/InVision/AP Images)

Comic Con released a statement on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, announcing Elizabeth Olsen’s departure from the line-up. They said they would begin refunding “immediately” for autographs and photo opportunities.

The statement read: “Unfortunately due to schedule changes, Elizabeth Olsen is no longer able to attend the event. We have spoken to our ticketing partners who will immediately initiate refunds for his cars and photos.

The organization said: “This will happen automatically. We are disappointed, as I’m sure many of you are too. We are talking to their team about future productions and will update when it becomes clear.”

