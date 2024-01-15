Match Summary: Monterrey vs Atlético San Luis. Target

one in friendly game which was pending with them, Raidos has been detected For him atlético san luis With the score 3-2, a match that was played in North Carolina and he took advantage of this by giving minutes to players who were not participating much.

This match had the uniqueness of any friendly duel Both clubs did not use the starting squadWhere Monterrey did not utilize starting players, and gave minutes to elements such as Rodrigo Aguirre and Jesús Corona.

How were the goals?

He Rodrigo Aguirre scored the first goal of the gameAn element that has not been able to score in Liga MX and now took advantage of some rebounds after the ball was left in the area to make it 1-0 and he took a shot that hit the goalkeeper César López and went after At the bottom of the network.

The second goal was from Tony LyonA young defender who joined the team this semester took advantage of the opportunity in the 23rd minute, the centre-back finishing up the area on a corner kick and sending it behind to make his debut with Monterrey.

He san luis waived at minute 44 after A a punishment Committed by the young Diego García, who put his hand in a center that did not look dangerous. Frank Boley was the one who collected it And did not waste the opportunity to make the score 2-1 in the match.

In the second half, at 52′, Boli leveled the score at 2-2 From a corner kick in which Javier Guémez continued to direct a header, and with the Rayados defense holding on, he delivered a ball at the far post which was pushed away by Fran.

He San Luis scored the third goal in the 70th minuteIn a play in which Jurgen Damm quickly ran down the left wing and sent a pass to Kevin Ortega defined For 3-2, two men who were sent to the field by Gustavo Leal.

Cesar Lopez made a brilliant save in the 87th minute, When Rodrigo Aguirre met the corner kick the Potosí goalkeeper did a great job to keep the ball out.

On matchday 13, Rayados receives Chivas Saturday, March 30 at 7:00 pm at the Steel Giant, while Atlético de San Luis visits America Friday, March 29 at 8:00 pm at Azteca Stadium.