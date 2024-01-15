Caitlin Dever unveils first photo from 20th Century Studios film

Actress Kaitlyn Dever shared her first photo on Instagram on Friday roslynReimagining the 20th century studio Romeo and Juliet,

“Here’s the first look photo of #rosaline ❤️, directed by @karen__maine!!!” Dever wrote. “Coming to @Hulu in 2022. I’m so excited for it :).”

over deadline

This film is based on the novel when you were Mine Written by Rebecca Searle, is a modern twist on the classic Shakespeare story. In it, we see “the most famous love story ever told” through the eyes of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline (Dever), a sharp but idealistic young woman – Romeo’s recent ex-girlfriend.

Main is directing roslyn From a script by (500 days of SummerScott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber. Dever will star in the film alongside Kyle Allen, Sean Teale, Isabella Merced, Spencer Stevenson, Minnie Driver and Bradley Whitford.

21 Laps, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen are producing, Emily Morris and Becca Edelman are overseeing the project for 21 Laps, and Sara Shepard is overseeing the project for 20th Century. It is scheduled for release in 2022, hitting Hulu in the US and Star streaming platforms internationally.

Check out Dever’s social media post teasing the photo below.

best of deadline

Sign up for Deadline’s newsletter. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.