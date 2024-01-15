Match Summary: Necaxa Vs. Lion. Target

Lyon and Necaxa faced each other in a duel between two teams that were having the best moment in the Clausura 2024 and, after a spectacular second half, La Fiera wins three points after defeating Rayos 2-1.

goals of the match changed by Luis Cervantes and Federico Vinas towards visitors and Brian Garnica waived For a Necaxa who sold the necklace dearly.

The first half of the game was very tight.Both teams were looking to pose a threat, but faced a good night from the defense.

a wonderful second part

For plugins, the game changedBoth teams took more risks and we saw action in both goals Fiera was the team that had the most strength,

Cervantes opened the scoring Joe found his way into the six-yard box after pushing a ball in the 61st minute.

Local people reacted quick jerk, only three minutes laterthanks for doing too much which changed brian garnika This brought parity in a match which was tied.

Just when everything seemed to be ending in a draw, one of the Emeralds’ best men of the tournament emerged, Federico Vinaswhich at 89′ enter fixed figures,

With victory, Lyon reached ninth place and they remained in seventh,

On the next date, La Fiera will welcome Querétaro and visit Necaxa XolosThe only team that has not won the championship.