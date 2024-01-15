5 major changes to Apple’s next “tank” have been leaked

Although there are still several months until the official announcement of the new iPhone 16 – this will happen as usual at the end of September – a wave of rumors has begun to spread through social networks. What news can it bring and which models will complete its edition.

According to the first information, the iPhone 16 will represent a significant leap forward with respect to the iPhone 15 family, maintaining some of the characteristics that will mark a clear line between the Pro and base models.

It is speculated that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro will come with a new haptic button For camera and video recording. This button will be located at the bottom right of the device and will change to iPhones professional tools,

Additionally, this capture button will be sensitive pressure and touchAllows to perform different actions depending on gestures or force applied to it.

New buttons are coming in iPhone 16.

Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 16 models may inherit action button, introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. This button allows the user to specify various actions, such as silencing the iPhone, turning on the flashlight, or recording a voice memo.

As has been happening till date, Apple will continue to differentiate its Pro family from standard iPhones Through differences in finish, processor, screen and camera etc.

An important change is also expected in panel sizeThe information has been confirmed by renowned leak expert Mark Gurman.

Thus, another possibility that is being considered is that the Pro model has a increase the size of your screenGoing from 6.1 and 6.7 inches to 6.3 and 6.9 inches.

Considering the frame reduction on the 15 Pro, this screen expansion would significantly improve the front-facing appearance of the next generation.

iPhone: a new design in sight

News of iPhone 16.

After repeating the design for several years, it is likely that Apple will bet on renew aesthetics of their base models. They are expected to memorize elements iPhone X,

The figures regarding the arrival of promotions in base models are not very optimistic. According to leaked information, this will remain an exclusive feature for people with Pro surname.

Currently, 120Hz is a standardized feature even in the entry-level Android range, although it will only be available in the most expensive models. The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will opt for 60 Hz LTPS OLED panels.

One fact that Apple never tells is the capacity provided by the batteries. This category is expected to go hand-in-hand with size in terms of capabilities.

Major changes are also not expected in the number of cameras, but in temperament, The iPhone 16 will introduce a change in the lens arrangement, which will now be positioned vertically. This setup will enable spatial video recording for the Apple Vision Pro.

The set of lenses for the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will be one main and one wide angle, for the iPhone 16 Pro there will be a triple camera (main, wide angle and telephoto) with a LiDAR sensor.