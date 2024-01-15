Match Summary Toluca vs Tigres (2-1) Goals

Tigres in a match only complicated by red cards sebastian cordova, Toluca Ultimately coming from behind to win 2–1 with a goal on matchday 10 of the Clausura 2024 alexis vega And Tiago Volpi.

With this result, those led George Bawa are second with 19 points, while they are leading Robert Dante Siboldi They are at sixth position with 18 units.

They are in this game uanl he started without rafael carioca, Andre-Pierre Gignac, juan brunetaAnd luis quinones Thinking about the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions, although in the case of the Colombian, he had an illness that prevented him from going there.

The first half was hectic, with a back-and-forth game in which the Felines were far superior to the Correiros, who suffered from the lack of a nominal center back and a mistake juan escobar in defence.

Royals’ first lead came in the 31st minute, when marcelo flores A ball leaked that only survived oziel herrera In front of the goalkeeper, but he sent his shot across the goal tiago volpi,

The goal fell after a low cross in the 34th minute jesus garza from the left he juan escobar fan and pass the ball between his legs, this is an option oziel herrera He did not forgive and pushed it into the back of the net.

The game got tricky for them before the break uanlafter a push from sebastian cordova About this Claudio BaezaA play that was reviewed by VAR and the referee Adonai Escobedo Decided to show him a red card.

tie of red Devils Arrived in the 53rd minute, then Maxi Araujo on the left played brilliantly, then he took a shot that Nahuel Guzman He jumped up and in the second action he pushed her alexis vega,

Then a controversial drama took place after a clash between alexis vega And sebastian fierro Which ends in contact between the Toluca player and the Tigres player, in which he asked for a red card, but Adonai Escobedo They didn’t fire him.

Penalty given for handball in the 66th minute Juan Jose Purata into the field after a deflected ball and he tiago volpi He did not waste the opportunity to turn the score in the Scarlets’ favor from the eleventh leg.

tigers Will play next Tuesday, March 5 against orlando city In the Round of 16 of ConcaChampions, exactly 7:00 pm Orlando City StadiumWhereas Toluca Visit Juárez at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium next Friday, March 8, with a matchday 11:00 p.m.