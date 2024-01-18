Medrano confirms Chicharito is off with Chivas

The famous TV Azteca communicator delivered news that will excite more than one fan of Guadalajara.

The days go by and Chivas continues without announcing signings Chicharito Hernandez As reinforcements for the Clausura 2024, many fans are beginning to doubt that the historical scorer will return home, so the communicator David MedranoDetails of negotiations between the IO club and the footballer.

This came to light a few weeks ago Both parties were in talks and were interested in sharing their ways again.Even then Javier Hernandez’s representative travels to the Pearl of the West To finalize the details, but no news till date.

That’s why TV Azteca Communicator, david medrano released the latest on the talks where he assured that they have concluded and were satisfactory, so the former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker Will play in Guadalajara in this tournamentSince they have reached agreement in all areas.

“in the matter of chicharro hernandez, All that people ask, is the only thing missing is the signature. But since Xavier cannot play right now as he is in the rehabilitation phase. There is no crowd from Xavier or Chivas, But it’s done, it’s done.

“The terms have been finalized, everything is being prepared for the presentation, only the signatures are missing. Time, quantity, percentage are agreed upon as to what the sponsoring brand can contribute in case of sale of something, everything is in line with Chicharo, it’s closed”, he assured in a broadcast on YouTube.

When will you play vs Chivas? Tigres for Clausura 2024?

Guadalajara’s first encounter in the tournament will be against a powerful rival like Tigres, a duel that will be played further Sunday, January 21 at the University Stadium grounds. 6 p.m., Central Mexico Time.

When will Chicharito debut with Chivas in Clausura 2024?

The forward will be in the final stages of his rehabilitation, so if the four-week period ends, JAvior Hernandez could debut the week of February 4 to 10The period in which Rabanos will play against Atlético de San Luis, they will later face Hamilton Forge at ConcaChampions And then they will host FC Juarez.