MIR exam and its most difficult questions in this simulation

The countdown has ended. at least 13,966 aspiring doctors They will face the test this Saturday mir 2024 For this call one has to apply for one of the 8,772 places offered by the Ministry of Health. Entry to classes will start at 3:00 pm (2:00 pm in the case of the Canary Islands) and testing will include another year 200 question quiz (Plus 10 reserves). Doctors will have a total of four and a half hours to solve this problem, but are the candidates fully prepared? MIR ready to face 2024,

medical writing The practice has been launched in collaboration with academies like C.T.O.So that the candidates can test themselves for the last time before reaching the examination. With these various questions selected thus the most difficult” by the academies themselves, candidates will be able to take the highest level of examination And come fully prepared with the peace of mind of having mastered the most complex questions that have come in the previous years of MIR.