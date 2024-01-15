Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly break off their engagement

After months of speculation, Megan Fox has confirmed that she and Machine Gun Kelly are no longer engaged.

• Also read: Megan Fox opens up for the first time about her past abusive relationships with celebrities

• Also read: Megan Fox hid her ex-husband’s name tattoo

The actress confirmed the rumors during a podcast interview call her daddyHosted by Alex Cooper.

• Also read: Megan Fox admits she never liked her body

Their story began in 2020, before they announced their engagement in 2022. For over a year now, they have been separated, although Megan chose to remain secretive about the details of their situation.

• Also read: 3 months after his divorce, Joshua Jackson confirms his romance with this popular actress

The rumors began spreading in February last year, when Megan Fox removed all photos of her fiancé from her social media, an unusual move as the couple was not known for their discretion.

• Also read: Sofia Vergara reveals the real reason she divorced Joe Manganiello

Indeed, Megan Fox and MGK’s pairing has attracted attention for years, with their emotional public appearances regularly making headlines. Many are also wondering what might have attracted the beautiful brunette to this man with controversial style.

• Also read: Megan Fox shares details about her ‘spiritual journey’ with Ayahuasca

In any case, this is now a story of the past.

See also: 13 stars who regret their breast implants