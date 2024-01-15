Megan Fox confirms engagement with Machine Gun Kelly is off

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox took the internet by storm when the lovebirds revealed that they are officially a couple. Fans immediately showed their support, and it seemed as if their love grew stronger as time went on.

Recently, Megan visited Alex Cooper call her daddy The podcast reveals that her engagement to the Ohio recording artist has been called off – but she still calls him her “twin soul.”

Megan says, “I think what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption. At the moment, I have no comment on the relationship status. What I can say is that I call him my ‘twin soul’ and no matter what happens, he will always have a bond.”

The couple originally got engaged in January 2022, but things have been up and down in their relationship since then.

Megan adds, “I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to them in some way or the other. Besides, I’m not ready to explain.

MGK and Megan began dating in June 2020, initially sparking dating rumors after Megan made a standout appearance in MGK’s “Bloody Valentine” music video. U.S. weekly Recently there was news that both of them are no longer living together.

Listen to the podcast on Spotify below:





