Ely de la Cruz and Willian Contreras sign with Michael Jordan’s brand

dominican eli dela cruz secured a significant sponsorship deal with one of the most important brands in the world, he was none other than the famous basketball icon, Michael Jordan,

This was the same Jordan Brand that announced on Instagram that they have added the young Reds star to their list of endorsed athletes as he enters the second season of his career in the Major League.

And if that wasn’t enough, just before Inauguration Day the news was made public, Jordan Brand shared photos and video of De La Cruz wearing clothes featuring Michael Jordan’s iconic Jumpman logo.

It should be noted that it was not only eli dela cruz In contrast to those who joined the list, Venezuelan William Contreras of the Milwaukee Brewers was also added to the list of new players signed by Jordan Brand.

Which other MLB players are signed with Jordan?

De La Cruz and Contreras join a star-studded list of baseball players signed with Jordan Brand: Aaron Judge, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Manny Machado, Mookie Bates and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Besides, eli dela cruz And Contreras completes the total of four Latinos who make the short list of MLB players signed by Jordan Brand.

The amount it was signed for is completely unknown, but what we do know is that Michael Jordan The brand will always be in charge of outfitting each of these players for the game.